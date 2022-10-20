King Charles Likely 'Made Aware Of Every Keynote Interview' Meghan Markle Does: 'He Will Be Watching'

"It's the royal family brand. It is a fact Meghan is trading on the brand that King Charles is now very much in charge of. So yes, he will be watching, it will be far more in a business sense. He won't want her to be saying things that could be damaging to the reputations of the royal family and, in particular, things that, in his opinion, are utterly untrue and unfair," Larcombe said.

"But it's not because he wants to go and cry and feel sad, and he'll go and dig in the garden to make himself feel better," the author continued. "It’s a practical thing. The business of family has to be protected, and there is only so much the new king will tolerate of Meghan cashing in. It's good to see perhaps that she's reining back on what was beginning to look like an attack again, another offensive, in the wake of the Queen’s death."