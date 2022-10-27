King Charles May Have Foiled Hopes Of Reconciliation By 'Shoving' Prince Harry 'In The Background'
King Charles is said to be seeking to heal the rift in his relationship with his estranged son Prince Harry, however, the King may have botched his chances after refusing to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September.
Although Charles did allow Harry to don his uniform to stand vigil at the late Queen's coffin, according to Royal expert Christopher Andersen, damage may have already been done.
"I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially not permit Harry to wear his uniform and during this funeral [and the] fact that at times, it seemed as if Harry and Megan were being shoved in the background and even shunned, that did a lot of damage, I think," Andersen explained on the "Royally Us" podcast.
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S PRESENCE AT KING CHARLES' CORONATION 'COULD CAUSE A LOT OF TURMOIL,' CLAIMS EXPERT
Added the expert, "So, I have to wait and see where they go with this."
He also noted that there could be even more issues on the horizon for the embattled father and son as the release of Harry's tell-all memoir approaches.
ROYAL LIES? PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE PRESENTED CONTRADICTORY STORIES IN NETFLIX DOCUSERIES & UPCOMING MEMOIR, SOURCE CLAIMS
"There could only be bombshells in that book," he continued. "There’s no way to avoid the fact that it’s going to rub the king the wrong way."
Andersen added that the runaway couple, who left their royal duties back in 2020 to move to the United States, "set up a new life for themselves as philanthropists and communications moguls with the Spotify deal, the Netflix deal, all this other going on. Really, their hands are tied, I think, to some extent."
As OK! previously reported, a source slammed Meghan and Harry for their business dealings with Netflix specifically, due to the streaming platform's harsh portrayal of the Royal family in their hit series The Crown.
"If I had my family being vilified like that, I wouldn’t take a penny [from Netflix]," the source said at the time.