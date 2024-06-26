King Charles 'Put a Stop' to Prince Harry and Prince William Meeting Michael Jackson Due to His Controversial Past
Princess Diana and Michael Jackson had a unique friendship, but a former bodyguard revealed King Charles didn't allow his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to hang out with the King of Pop after he was accused of being inappropriate with young boys.
"He used to talk about Diana a lot – he said that she was his ideal wife," Matt Fiddes said on the "Anything Goes with James English" podcast. "They spent hours on the phone... she used to ring all the time and he used to ring her all the time."
Diana died tragically in 1997, and the pop icon hoped to spend time with her children while visiting London in 2002, but Charles allegedly forbade it.
"Prince Harry and Prince William wanted to meet Michael," Fiddes recalled. "Obviously they knew their mum was friends with Michael Jackson she used to go to the Wembley concerts during the 'Bad' era and so on."
"We set it up, for Michael to meet them, but King Charles ... we were told he had put a stop to it," he continued. "We had a very official letter come through saying 'Prince William and Prince Harry will not be meeting Michael Jackson.' That was hard, because we had to deliver the news to him and that's kind of why he came to London."
In 1998, Evan Chandler claimed Jackson abused his then 13-year-old son, Jordan, leading the two parties to later reach a financial settlement. However, the "Bad" singer's legal team stressed the decision wasn't an admission of guilt.
Jackson was never convicted of s-- crimes, but the scandal greatly damaged his reputation.
In 2005, Jackson was found not guilty of molesting a minor after he admitted to sharing his bed with a teenage Gavin Arvizo in the 2003 documentary Living With Michael Jackson.
"People have always loved to go after Michael," the Jackson family statement said referring to the federal investigation and trial. "He was an easy target because he was unique. But Michael was subjected to a thorough investigation which included a surprise raid of Neverland and other properties as well as a jury trial where Michael was found to be completely innocent."
Jackson's history resurfaced again when James Safechuck and Wade Robson accused the star of assault in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland.
After the film was released, the Jackson family released a statement condemning the project.
"We are proud of what Michael Jackson stands for," the family said in a statement.
"We are furious that the media who, without a shred of proof or single piece of physical evidence, chose to believe the word of two admitted liars over the word of hundreds of families and friends around the world who spent time with Michael, many at Neverland, and experienced his legendary kindness and global generosity," they continued.