King Charles 'Put a Stop' to Prince Harry and Prince William Meeting Michael Jackson Due to His Controversial Past

"He used to talk about Diana a lot – he said that she was his ideal wife," Matt Fiddes said on the "Anything Goes with James English" podcast. "They spent hours on the phone... she used to ring all the time and he used to ring her all the time."

Diana died tragically in 1997, and the pop icon hoped to spend time with her children while visiting London in 2002, but Charles allegedly forbade it.

"Prince Harry and Prince William wanted to meet Michael," Fiddes recalled. "Obviously they knew their mum was friends with Michael Jackson she used to go to the Wembley concerts during the 'Bad' era and so on."