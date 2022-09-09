King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use.
Once he returned to London, on Friday, September 9, His Majesty shook hands with citizens and greeted them outside of the palace.
While the King walked around the perimeter of his lavish residence he looked at the flowers and notes left to honor the deceased matriarch outside of the building. While walking towards a gate with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, he was caught on camera looking towards the entrance and turning around to point to another.
The Duke of Cornwall was visibly confused by which entrance was appropriate for him to use after ascending the throne.
“He doesn’t seem to know quite which entrance to go in through,” a reporter joked while on air. “He’ll get used to that. Wrong door.”
Charles eventually realized which gate to enter and walked into his home for the first time since becoming the head of state. The royal commentator pointed out the rarity of someone in the King's position entering the estate on foot instead of in a vehicle. Traditionally members of the royal family enter the building in a motorcade or on horseback.
Though the United Kingdom and its common wealth countries lost their queen, the royals also lost their familial figurehead.
“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the King wrote in a statement. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
As the Duke of Cornwall grieves the Queen, he still has to continue with the transition process. The country is in a national mourning period which will last until the Queen's funeral. In the interim time, the King's accession ceremony will reportedly take place Saturday, September 10.
