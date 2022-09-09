Royal Regrets: Queen Elizabeth II Credited Princess Diana With 'Saving' Monarchy Prior To Death

"She sees how much Diana radiates out of William and Harry, and the effect they have on people," the insider continues of the Queen's grandsons.

According to a 2016 report, Her Majesty allegedly broke down in tears with regret over the way Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997, existed within the royal family. "I wish I could beg for her forgiveness," the Queen reportedly said in an emotional moment of remembrance for the former school teacher.