Royal Regrets: Queen Elizabeth II Credited Princess Diana With 'Saving' Monarchy Prior To Death
Before taking her final breaths, Queen Elizabeth II expressed regret over the way she treated Princess Diana. A source exclusively dished to OK! that despite their reportedly rocky relationship, the long-reigning monarch credited her former daughter-in-law with "saving" the monarchy.
"Her Majesty is wracked with guilt that she didn't do enough to help Diana adjust to the rigors of royal life — and stop Charles' cheating with Camilla," the source explains of her son King Charles III very public tryst with now Queen Consort Camilla.
"She sees how much Diana radiates out of William and Harry, and the effect they have on people," the insider continues of the Queen's grandsons.
According to a 2016 report, Her Majesty allegedly broke down in tears with regret over the way Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997, existed within the royal family. "I wish I could beg for her forgiveness," the Queen reportedly said in an emotional moment of remembrance for the former school teacher.
"We have a lot to thank Diana for," she reportedly stated. "If it wasn't for her, there would be no future for us. She gave us William and Harry. Diana saved the monarchy!"
Princess Diana and King Charles, then known as Prince Charles, married in July of 1981 before officially announcing their divorce in 1996, following a bevy of extramarital affairs. "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," the People's Princess said in an infamous 1995 interview about her ex-husband's now wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. "A woman's instinct is a very good one."
"At the age of 19, you always think you're prepared for everything, and you think you have the knowledge of what's coming ahead," she noted. "But although I was daunted at the prospect at the time, I felt I had the support of my husband-to-be."
After their split, Charles went on to marry Camilla in 2005. Following the Queen's death, she was appointed as the Queen Consort.