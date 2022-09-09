Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Claps Back Against Professor Wishing 'Excruciating Pain' Upon Queen Elizabeth II

Mere hours after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sent shockwaves around the world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has risen to the late matriarch’s defense.

When the ruler passed on Thursday, September 8, the entrepreneur took to Twitter, slamming Uju Anya, a Carnegie Mellon University associate professor, for wishing “excruciating” pain upon the Queen.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying,” the academic wrote after the monarch’s death. “May her pain be excruciating.”