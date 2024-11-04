Home > Royals > Prince Charles ROYALS King Charles Had a Cancer Scare Years Before His Shocking Diagnosis, Biographer Claims Source: MEGA King Charles announced he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

King Charles announced he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, but an insider claimed the monarch had a previous brush with it before ascending to the throne.

Source: MEGA King Charles 'paused' cancer treatment to tour Australia.

"Cancer is a very scary word if you're a king or anyone else. It's a big shock. But he is a great one for taking things on the chin," a source told Robert Hardman for Charles III: New King. New Court. "'How are we going to get on with this?' He was very clear that he would carry on doing all of the constitutional stuff in exactly the way that he did before," the source continued.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton underwent cancer treatment at the same time as King Charles.

While serving as the Prince of Wales, Charles learned a lot from his patronages. "Besides, one former member of the team from his Prince of Wales days reveals that the King had actually undergone a cancer scare some years before," Hardman wrote. "Given his close involvement over the decades, as prince, with several cancer organizations and charities, here was a patient with a deeper understanding of the disease than most."

Cancer affects millions of people, and Charles' honesty about it helped spread awareness. "When you know the King has got cancer, every cancer sufferer could feel connected to him," the source shared with Hardman. "If we said exactly what it is, others with a different diagnosis might feel less connected. And if part of the point here is for him to be sharing his story, then it is better to be, if not all things to all people, then as many things to as many people as you can be."

Source: MEGA King Charles returned to public duties in April.

OK! previously reported Kate Middleton underwent treatment at the same time as her father-in-law. "They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter," a source told an outlet. "They are two patients going through a common health experience." When Kate first announced she had the disease, Charles publicly supported her. "His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," Buckingham Palace said at the time.

The Princess of Wales is in remission, but Kate and Charles' decision to disclose their health challenges was celebrated by royal experts. "This unfortunate health battle has not only brought the king and his daughter-in-law closer, but it’s also endeared them to millions of people around the world who have dealt with a scary cancer diagnosis themselves or that of a loved one," Shannon Felton Spence, former British public affairs official, explained to an outlet.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton announced in September she is cancer-free.