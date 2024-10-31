Kate Middleton and King Charles Have an 'Inseparable Bond' After Battling Cancer at the Same Time
Kate Middleton and King Charles were both diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and the royal duo leaned on each other as they underwent treatment.
"They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter," a source told an outlet. "They are two patients going through a common health experience."
Kate announced in March she was undergoing chemotherapy, and His Majesty applauded his daughter-in-law for her vulnerability.
"His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,'" Buckingham Palace said at the time.
Kate is currently in remission, but Charles is still battling the condition. OK! previously reported Charles' health pushed Kate and Prince William to think about their inevitable ascension to the throne.
“They’ll be wonderful monarchs. William has been preparing all his life, but Kate has shown herself to be equally capable,” a palace insider said. “Charles is so happy William chose such a wonderful partner and future queen, it’s a big worry off his mind because he knows the monarchy will be in good hands.”
Kate returned to the spotlight in June, but she has been slowly taking on engagements after announcing she is cancer-free in September.
"Kate loves reconnecting with the community and representing her family, but she’s also trying to find a balance between her duties and personal well-being," a source shared with a news outlet.
According to the source, Kate "appreciates the sense of purpose," but she also needs to "ensure her stress levels don’t get [too high]."
Royal biographer Christopher Andersen noted that the brunette beauty currently "has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago," adding she's "tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can call herself cancer-free, but she’s not taking anything for granted. She’s following doctor’s orders. [It’s] baby steps."
Kate can focus on things outside of her fitness, but returning to duties is "a double-edged sword."
"[Working] is good for her emotional well-being, but she needs to be careful not to overdo it," the insider spilled. "She is determined, motivated and taking care of herself along the way."
Kate took to social media in September to share a positive update with hopeful fans.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatments," she told her supporters in a video, which also featured her three children. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we’ve had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes," Kate continued. "I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
