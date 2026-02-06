King Charles Heckled Over Ex-Prince Andrew's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles III faced an awkward moment during a public outing after being heckled over his brother ex-Prince Andrew’s long-standing ties to Jeffrey Epstein. On Thursday, February 5, the 77-year-old monarch was greeting crowds alongside Queen Camilla during a walkabout in the Essex village of Dedham when an unidentified man shouted a pointed question tied to Andrew’s past.

Source: MEGA King Charles was heckled during a public walkabout.

“Charles, Charles, have you pressurized the police to start investigating Andrew?” the man yelled, according to Hello! magazine. Charles appeared unfazed by the remark and did not respond, continuing to move through the crowd as he shook hands and greeted royal supporters.

King Charles was asked if his family will help with the Epstein investigation.



This is not going away. pic.twitter.com/epmwOp1HeM — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 5, 2026 Source: iTV News

The interruption comes amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles in 2025 and has remained largely out of public view. According to a new report, the disgraced royal was named in a 2025 FBI PowerPoint presentation listing 11 “prominent names” accused of sexual abuse during the agency’s investigation into the late Epstein.

Source: DOJ King Charles stripped ex-Prince Andrew of his titles.

The slideshow, compiled by agents from the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, allegedly claimed Andrew participated in orgies aboard Epstein’s private jet, known as the Lolita Express. Andrew was also accused of dancing with a “young girl” on Epstein’s private Caribbean island, Daily Mail reported.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was named in an FBI presentation.

According to the documents, Andrew himself was directly accused of abuse. In one section, an unnamed woman, whose identity was redacted, claimed she was instructed to make Andrew “happy” by doing “exact same things that she did for Epstein because he is good friends with [Ghislaine] Maxwell.”

Another witness alleged that “Andrew and Epstein flew on Epstein’s plane and had orgies.” Steve Scully, a longtime contractor on Epstein’s private island Little St. James, claimed he “witnessed Prince Andrew on Epstein’s Island grinding against a young girl.”

Following the Department of Justice’s release of more than three million files tied to Epstein last week, King Charles reportedly took decisive action behind the scenes. Sources claimed the monarch ordered Andrew, 65, to move out of his Windsor residence earlier than planned in an effort to keep him out of the public eye.

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly forced Andrew to move out earlier than expected.

While Andrew was initially expected to leave later this month, the timeline was moved up amid the continued fallout. “The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files, was just too much,” a source told Daily Mail.