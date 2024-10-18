or
King Charles Was 'Crushed' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2016 Relationship Announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship announcement upstaged King Charles' royal tour.

Oct. 18 2024, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first went public with their romance in 2016, but their announcement might have distracted from King Charles' own public appearance.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed their relationship in 2016.

"It was a critical moment that had been in the works for months," Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom. "A statement from Kensington Palace condemning the press and, in the same breath, confirming Harry's new girlfriend would all but eliminate coverage of Prince Charles's tour of the Gulf."

"The team at Clarence House, which had spent months putting together Prince Charles' tour in the hopes that it would be covered significantly, was crushed," the duo claimed.

Meghan Markle said she was 'one of the most bullied people in the world.'

Early on in Meghan's relationship with Harry, the former actress was subjected to scrutiny. OK! previously reported royal correspondent Jennie Bond sympathized with the brunette beauty after she opened up about her experiences during an International Day of the Girl event.

"I applaud the efforts that Meghan and Harry are making to help make the digital world a safer place, especially for young people," Bond told GB News. “I am truly sorry that Meghan was subjected to abuse and bullying during her pregnancies and beyond."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are working on digital safety.

The Duchess of Sussex referred to herself as "one of the most bullied people in the world," and "trolling'' inspired her and Harry to advocate for digital safety.

"No one should have to read disgusting abuse like that at any point in their lives. Sadly, though, Meghan is not alone in being bullied," Bond said. "Meghan is far from alone in being a victim of abuse. But good on her for trying to do something about it.”

Becoming a household name and a royal had an impact on Meghan's mental health, and in 2021, she was candid about contemplating suicide while living in the U.K.

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought,'' Meghan told Oprah Winfrey. "I remember how he just cradled me. I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere.

"And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution," she revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are based in California.

Despite Meghan struggling with social media comments about her, former royal staffers accused her of mistreating them.

"The amount of visceral anger aimed at Meghan online is quite remarkable," Christopher Andersen shared. "If Meghan feels unfairly targeted, she probably has every right to. But is it wise for someone who has been described as a workplace bully — whether it's true or not — to complain that she is a victim of bullying? It may come off as just more egocentric whining. We've heard it all before."

"There's nothing wrong with Meghan empathizing with young girls who must deal with online bullying," he pointed out. "She just has to resist the temptation to make it all about her."

