King Charles Was 'Crushed' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2016 Relationship Announcement

"It was a critical moment that had been in the works for months," Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom. "A statement from Kensington Palace condemning the press and, in the same breath, confirming Harry's new girlfriend would all but eliminate coverage of Prince Charles's tour of the Gulf."

"The team at Clarence House, which had spent months putting together Prince Charles' tour in the hopes that it would be covered significantly, was crushed," the duo claimed.