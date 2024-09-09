11 Times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spoke Out About Online Bullying

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation gave $2 million in funding to 26 online safety projects in 2023. One of the recipients was Rethink Citizens.

The project's creator, Trisha Prabhu, said, “It was like young people were empowered and emboldened to say things to me online that they would never say to me in person. And so, my vision was, ‘Can we actually stop the cyberbullying at the source with the cyber bully via a behavioral approach that actually teaches young people to pause and rethink?’”

Prince Harry, at the time, agreed, replying, “This is amazing, this is exactly why we do what we do. This is exactly why the Power Fund was created!”