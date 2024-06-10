King Charles Would Be 'Delighted' to Have Kate Middleton Return to Royal Duties for Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton is expected to skip Trooping the Colour as she battles cancer, but King Charles would love for his "beloved daughter-in-law" to join him during his anticipated balcony appearance.
"If Kate were to appear on the balcony it would definitely dominate the news," Rhea Freeman told GB News. "But from everything I’ve read and seen, I would imagine that the King would be delighted to have her there."
"It would reinforce the strength of the monarchy moving forward, something that has been questioned by some with both the King and Kate’s recent health concerns," the PR expert added.
In March, Kate took to Instagram to share her diagnosis with fans after rumors began to spread about her .
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
OK! previously reported an outlet claimed the Princess of Wales is "considering" appearing at the event on Saturday, June 15, after avoiding the spotlight for months to prioritize her health.
Kate hasn't attended a royal engagement since last Christmas, as the future queen's return to work is dependent on her medical team's advice.
American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed Kate's potential appearance in an interview.
"King Charles and Prince William have repeatedly stressed to the Princess of Wales that she should feel no pressure to return to public duty until she is ready," Schofield told an outlet.
"She has been spotted around town, looking upbeat," Schofield shared. "Neighbors and her children’s schoolmates' families have been protective of her and do what they can to ensure that she is protected from prying eyes."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A royal insider hinted at Kate coming back to duties in the fall.
"I was leaning towards an appearance at Trooping the Colour, but too many people in the know have told me that an autumn return is more likely, since the royals typically break for a significant amount of time after Trooping," Schofield shared. "Plus, royal engagements take a backseat during a general election, so it would be odd to parade Catherine around, create such a stir and then everyone go back into ... lockdown.
"Even if we don't see the Princess of Wales at Trooping, I imagine that we might still see the children under the care of Queen Camilla or Sophie, Countess of Wessex," she added.