King Charles Would Be 'Delighted' to Have Kate Middleton Return to Royal Duties for Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton is expected to skip Trooping the Colour as she battles cancer, but King Charles would love for his "beloved daughter-in-law" to join him during his anticipated balcony appearance.

"If Kate were to appear on the balcony it would definitely dominate the news," Rhea Freeman told GB News. "But from everything I’ve read and seen, I would imagine that the King would be delighted to have her there."

"It would reinforce the strength of the monarchy moving forward, something that has been questioned by some with both the King and Kate’s recent health concerns," the PR expert added.