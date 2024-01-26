Queen Camilla Breaks Royal Protocol by Taking King Charles to His Prostate Procedure
Queen Camilla is continuing to be a supportive partner to King Charles, as she broke protocol to care for her husband after he had a corrective procedure for his enlarged prostate on Friday, January 26.
"Queen Camilla has gone into the hospital with King Charles. Whilst this might seem normal for most families, it is very unusual for the royal family to accompany their spouse like this (the late Queen and Prince Philip always went into hospital on their own,)" royal editor Chris Ship wrote on Twitter.
Before arriving at The London Clinic, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles' condition wasn't fatal.
"In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," a rep shared. "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend the hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."
OK! previously reported Charles was out of surgery and was appreciative of the public's concern.
"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness," a rep said.
Royal biographer Robert Hardman praised Charles' dedication to the crown in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.
“The King is a thoroughly decent man, a person of integrity who has always strived to do his best as a public servant and tried to put duty before himself," Hardman penned.
“He has always had an innate sense of duty and tried his best to justify his good fortune by working tirelessly to improve the lot of others less fortunate than himself," the writer added.
Aside from Charles' treatment, Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery and will be on medical leave until the spring.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the Wales' team said in a statement. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the rep explained. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."