Queen Camilla Breaks Royal Protocol by Taking King Charles to His Prostate Procedure

"Queen Camilla has gone into the hospital with King Charles. Whilst this might seem normal for most families, it is very unusual for the royal family to accompany their spouse like this (the late Queen and Prince Philip always went into hospital on their own,)" royal editor Chris Ship wrote on Twitter.

Before arriving at The London Clinic, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles' condition wasn't fatal.

"In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," a rep shared. "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend the hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."