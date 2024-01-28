Kate Middleton Is in 'Really Good Spirits' After Abdominal Surgery: 'Her Hospital Suite Is Filled With Flowers'
Kate Middleton is on the mend after undergoing abdominal surgery in mid-January.
“Considering what she went through, Kate’s in really good spirits,” an insider revealed of the royal, 42. “Her hospital suite is filled with flowers and cards from well-wishers."
“The whole thing's been kept so hush-hush. Princess Kate is sidelined until April that it could be more serious than they’re letting on,” said an insider. “But if anyone can bounce back quickly, it’s Kate.”
As OK! previously reported, the palace revealed the news on January 17.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the message continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
The procedure was so secretive that some of Kate's inner circle didn't even know what was happening.
An insider told People "there had been no indication that anything was wrong," and the announcement "came as a surprise" to people who “work closely."
Despite the setback, Kate is surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband, Prince William, and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“Like any husband would be, he was very worried about complications,” admitted the insider, “He is determined to be there for Kate, as well as for their children.”
Kate and William are dedicated to their work, but their brood is very important to them.
The pair have an "unwavering commitment to duty," but the duo is “100 percent family first, day job second," a source shared.
“The kids are always at the center of their universe," the insider continued. "That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward."
