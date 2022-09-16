Prince Harry 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Will Skip The Queen's Funeral Following Tensions With The Royal Family

This comes after it was revealed that Charles reportedly told Harry that it wouldn't be "appropriate" for the Suits actress to visit the Queen on her deathbed, going so far as to make it clear that the mother-of-two wouldn't be welcome at Balmoral Castle.

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE HONOR LATE QUEEN ELIZABETH II AS RUMORS SWIRL THE ACTRESS WAS ASKED NOT TO VISIT AILING MONARCH

The back-and-forth resulted in Harry making new travel plans, without his wife, which caused him to arrive in Scotland minutes after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had passed away.