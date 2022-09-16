Prince Harry 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Will Skip The Queen's Funeral Following Tensions With The Royal Family
Royal drama! As rumors of tension between King Charles III and Meghan Markle continue, Prince Harry is concerned the Duchess of Sussex may decide to fly back to the United States and leave him to attend his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral by himself.
This comes after it was revealed that Charles reportedly told Harry that it wouldn't be "appropriate" for the Suits actress to visit the Queen on her deathbed, going so far as to make it clear that the mother-of-two wouldn't be welcome at Balmoral Castle.
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE HONOR LATE QUEEN ELIZABETH II AS RUMORS SWIRL THE ACTRESS WAS ASKED NOT TO VISIT AILING MONARCH
The back-and-forth resulted in Harry making new travel plans, without his wife, which caused him to arrive in Scotland minutes after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had passed away.
Now, Meghan is believed to be considering skipping the funeral entirely and going back to California to be with their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — whom the couple left in early September.
'BOUND IN SHACKLES': ROYAL AIDE CONFESSES QUEEN ELIZABETH PUT A TIME LIMIT ON KING CHARLES' REIGN MONTHS BEFORE HER DEATH
"Harry is terrified of being left alone with a family that was once so close," a source spilled of the runaway royal.
Despite the reported tension within the royal family as the Queen's funeral approaches — the event will be held on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London — Prince William and Kate Middleton extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The two couples were spotted greeting mourners outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10, two days after the Her Majesty's passing.
"It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially," a source noted at the time. "And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."