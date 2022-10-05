OK Magazine
Tough As Nails! King Charles III Gave Meghan Markle A Unique Nickname In Honor Of Her 'Resilience'

Oct. 5 2022, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

There have been rumors of tension between certain members of the Royal family and Meghan Markle ever since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, but according to author Katie Nicholl's book The New Royals, Prince Charles was once so impressed by the Suits actress' fortitude that he gave her a special nickname.

"Charles reportedly nicknamed his future daughter-in-law 'Tungsten' because of her toughness and resilience," Nicholl wrote, adding that he especially took notice at the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018 when she appearance alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton.

KING CHARLES HAS 'TREMENDOUS HOPE' ABOUT RECONCILING WITH PRINCE HARRY AFTER REUNITING AT QUEEN ELIZABETH'S FUNERAL

Noted Nicholl, "It was, according to one aide, the moment William and Kate, who was heavily pregnant, realized they needed to up their game."

"The Cambridges had already signaled their intention to be more than 'ornamental royals' and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together," the excerpt continued. "But Meghan was the breakout star of the foursome."

KING CHARLES IS TRYING TO GET MEGHAN MARKLE'S PODCAST CANCELED OUT OF FEAR SHE'LL DISCUSS THE QUEEN'S DEATH

"She was polished, passionate, and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case," Nicholl explained. "That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very confident, and very capable, according to a source."

One year later, in January 2020, Harry and Meghan revealed they were planning to step down from their royal duties. As OK! previously reported, the Sussexes originally wanted to continue their royal responsibilities while living abroad, but Queen Elizabeth II wasn't sold on the idea.

"Crucially, it was the Queen who took the view that unless the couple were prepared to abide by the restrictions that applied to working members of the royal family, they could not be allowed to carry out official duties," Valentine Low wrote in the bombshell tell-all Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown. "Compromise was off the table, removed by the Queen."

The excerpt from The New Royals was obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

