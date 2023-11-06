Prince Harry 'Turns Down Invite’ to King Charles' 75th Birthday Celebration After Accusing Queen Camilla of 'Planting Stories'
Prince Harry and King Charles aren't any closer to finding a resolution. It's been reported that His Majesty extended an invitation to his youngest child and Meghan Markle to attend his 75th birthday celebration, but the Sussexes won't travel to the U.K. for the family gathering.
The Duke of Sussex "turned down" his father's request, but royalists believe Charles hoped the entire Sussex household would make an appearance, and Angela Levin speculated that Charles wanted both his sons present.
"Charles would want Harry and Meghan's children there," Levin told a publication. "If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that’s their decision."
The Royal Observer reported the veteran admitted that he wouldn't spend time with His Majesty until Charles showed remorse for how Meghan was treated by the media.
"The way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you [the royal family] for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability," Harry said in an interview.
"And an apology to my wife," the father-of-two added.
In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, the duke accused the Windsors of pushing out certain narratives to protect His Majesty, Queen Camilla, and Prince William.
“I mean constant briefings about other members of the family … inviting the press in – It’s a dirty game,” Harry said.
“There’s leaking but also planting of stories. So if the comms team wants to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principle. And so the offices end up working against each other," he added.
Charles isn't the only royal who isn't speaking to Harry, as royal commentators shared that William struggled to look past the words in Harry's memoir, Spare.
"My royal sources say that any chance of a reconciliation really isn't ruled out, but it's certainly not going to happen anytime soon," royal biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet. "Prince William is still incredibly upset with Harry's autobiography, which, of course, really cast William in a pretty bad light."
"No one's going to forget anytime soon the stories of them coming to physical blows, and William allegedly shoving Prince Harry, forcing him onto the ground where he landed onto a dog bowl," the biographer noted.
Aside from William's feelings, Kate Middleton's bond with Harry was also severely fractured after Spare was released.
"I'm told by several sources close to the Prince of Wales that William really just cannot find it in his heart at the moment to forgive his brother for what he's done," she explained. "I think Kate, Princess of Wales, she's always always had a very close relationship with Prince Harry, but she's been left quite devastated by some of the anecdotes that Harry told in Spare that didn't cast her in a particularly good light."
"I think there's a great sense of betrayal," she added.
Harry's RSVP was shared by Daily Mail.
Levin spoke to The Sun.
Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight.