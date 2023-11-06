Prince Harry 'Turns Down Invite’ to King Charles' 75th Birthday Celebration After Accusing Queen Camilla of 'Planting Stories'

The Royal Observer reported the veteran admitted that he wouldn't spend time with His Majesty until Charles showed remorse for how Meghan was treated by the media.

"The way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you [the royal family] for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability," Harry said in an interview.

"And an apology to my wife," the father-of-two added.