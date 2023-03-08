Prince Harry Is 'Two Steps Away' From Being 'Exiled' By Royal Family, Insists Prince Andrew's Ex-Girlfriend
Prince Harry may have scored an invite to dad King Charles' May coronation, but Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey believes the more he opens his mouth to shade the monarchy, the more likely it is that he'll eventually be cut off from the family for good.
In a new interview, Lady Victoria — who dated the disgraced Duke of York in 1999 — noted Harry's "self-sabotaging" with his words, and there's only so much negativity the royal family can take.
"It’s becoming a bit of a blood sport. Harry is getting himself closer and closer to being exiled," she spilled. "I think he’s only one or two steps away from that happening."
However, the socialite believes the Duke of Sussex is acting out on purpose, explaining, "He’s pushing the line as much as possible so that happens and he can wallow in victimhood."
She also touched on the dad-of-two's relationship with brother Prince William, noting the men have "become Cain and Abel."
As OK! reported, Charles will draw a line in the sand if tensions worsen, and he proved he wouldn't be allowing any more drama from the Sussexes when it was revealed he evicted them from Frogmore Cottage, the royal estate they once lived in.
Royal journalist Omid Scobie said the couple was left "stunned" by the news, which their rep commented on by stating, "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."
Royal author Tom Bower believes Charles made the bold move after Harry released his memoir and went on a subsequent press tour. "Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave," he insisted to an outlet. "I mean what did he expect?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, the monarch's decision may come back to bite him, as royal author Hugo Vickers believes the ordeal could overshadow Charles' May ceremony.
"Nothing must deflect from the actual coronation," he stated to a publication. "It's very important."
The Mirror spoked to Lady Victoria.