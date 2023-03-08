Prince Harry Is 'Two Steps Away' From Being 'Exiled' By Royal Family, Insists Prince Andrew's Ex-Girlfriend

Prince Harry may have scored an invite to dad King Charles' May coronation, but Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey believes the more he opens his mouth to shade the monarchy, the more likely it is that he'll eventually be cut off from the family for good.

In a new interview, Lady Victoria — who dated the disgraced Duke of York in 1999 — noted Harry's "self-sabotaging" with his words, and there's only so much negativity the royal family can take.