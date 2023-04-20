Sarah Ferguson Receives 'VIP' Invitation To King Charles' Coronation Concert After Being Left Off Ceremony Guest List
Sarah Ferguson will be getting down to Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on May 7!
The Duchess of York received a "VIP" invitation to King Charles III’s coronation concert after she was left off the guest list for the ceremony. Prince Andrew's ex will be sat in a special section during the musical performance on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle.
On May 6, the 74-year-old will have his official ceremony at Westminster Abbey, marking the transition of the crown from the late Queen Elizabeth. Ferguson, a.k.a. Fergie, will not be present on the big day, however, she recently shared how she felt about not being invited.
"I am divorced from [Prince Andrew] so I don't expect… you can't have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, 'I want this…' [You're in] or you're out," she said on April 14 while promoting her book A Most Intriguing Lady on the TV show Loose Women.
The divorcee called it quits with the disgraced prince back in 1996 after almost six years of marriage. The pair share daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, who will attend the ceremony.
In the interview, the 63-year-old was also happy to share her alternative plans for May 6.
"I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she stated.
Fergie then added that she will likely visit an elderly home close to her home to catch some of the celebration on TV.
"And there's a little old people's home nearby and I've got a little van… it's a three-wheeler," she explained. "Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches."
"I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly," she continued. "I think it's really great to be supportive big time and then when all the family come home, I know all the ins and outs from commentators on television!"
It was also reported that the mom-of-two "will see various members of the family later on the big day," as she was invited to a private after-party.
