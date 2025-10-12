'Concerned' Prince Andrew Allegedly Told Pal Jeffrey Epstein 'We Are in This Together' 1 Day After Photo of Royal With Virginia Giuffre Was Published
Oct. 12 2025, Published 12:58 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein continue to deepen, as the Duke of York allegedly emailed the convicted pedophile just one day after a photo of Andrew with victim Virginia Giuffre was published.
The disgraced royal wrote, “It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it,” adding, “Otherwise keep in touch.”
'We'll Play Some More Soon'
Andrew sent the email to Epstein on February 28, 2011, and revealed how the royal was “concerned” for the financier amid investigations into his involvement with minors. “Don’t worry about me!” Andrew added.
The Duke of York allegedly told Epstein, “We’ll play some more soon,” indicating that he had plans to continue using the pedophile’s services once media coverage cooled down.
Andrew concluded his email by saying, “A, HRH The Duke of York, KG.” The acronym KG refers to the duke’s Knight of the Garter position, which has been in place since 2006.
Photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre
The photo in question shows a younger Andrew with his arm around Giuffre’s waist. Co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was propped in the corner of the photo as well.
Despite Giuffre having a smile on her face, she sued Andrew in 2021, claiming she was trafficked to the royal on several occasions at the age of 17.
Virginia Giuffre Documents Sexual Abuse From Prince Andrew in Her Diary
Before Giuffre died by suicide in April at 41 years old, she revealed diary entries from when the Duke of York sexually abused her.
“I was doing my best trying to put on a good show for him by slowly undressing and started to pour a bath,” Giuffre documented in her diary after Maxwell introduced her to Andrew.
“The room quickly filled with steam from the hot water as I turned to Andrew and began to kiss his neck and undress him,” she recalled. “He was caressing every part of my naked body and filling my head with endless compliments about my blossoming figure.”
Prince Andrew 'Loved' Virginia Giuffre's Feet
Giuffre recalled Andrew having an obsession with her feet, writing that he had licked her toes. “‘I love your feet,’ he whispered. ‘They are so irresistible,’” she wrote of what the prince told her at the time. “That was definitely a first for me, but I went with it all, fearful of letting down the Prince and in turn Jeffrey and Ghislaine.”
Andrew has maintained his innocence despite physical evidence of their encounters. They settled out of court in 2022, leaving Giuffre with an undisclosed financial payment from the Duke of York.