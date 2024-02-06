King Charles' Prognosis Following Shocking Cancer Diagnosis Is 'Good,' Disease Was Caught 'Very Early'
One day after King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis to the world, his prognosis is reportedly "good," according to a news outlet.
Daily Mail reported that the disease was caught "very early."
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak echoed similar thoughts, saying that he was hopeful Charles will get better soon while appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live.
“Obviously, like everyone else, shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early,” Sunak said, adding that he hopes the King, 75, “gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery.”
“That’s what we’re all hoping and praying for, and I’m of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal,” he continued. “He’ll be in our thoughts and our prayers, many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone. So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully we can get through this as quickly as possible."
He was then asked if he had spoke to Charles since the bombshell news dropped and what their meetings will look like going forward, to which he said, "We don't try to get into the details but I'm in regular contact with him as I always am and that will absolutely continue."
As OK! previously reported, King Charles went in for a procedure, which is when they found the cancer — though the palace hasn't specified what type of cancer it is.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement on Monday, February 5. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement added. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
Prince Harry is set to visit his father in the U.K. despite their feud. It remains to be seen if his wife, Meghan Markle, will join him.