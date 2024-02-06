King Charles' Prognosis Following Shocking Cancer Diagnosis Is 'Good,' Disease Was Caught 'Very Early'

“Obviously, like everyone else, shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early,” Sunak said, adding that he hopes the King, 75, “gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery.”

“That’s what we’re all hoping and praying for, and I’m of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal,” he continued. “He’ll be in our thoughts and our prayers, many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone. So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully we can get through this as quickly as possible."