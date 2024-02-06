King Charles' Cancer Was 'Caught Early,' Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reveals, Hopes Royal 'Makes a Full Recovery'
One day after King Charles announced he's been diagnosed with cancer, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared more details about how he's been coping amid the news.
“Obviously, like everyone else, shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live, adding that he hopes Charles “gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery.”
“That’s what we’re all hoping and praying for, and I’m of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal,” he noted.
“He’ll be in our thoughts and our prayers, many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone," Sunak concluded. "So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully we can get through this as quickly as possible."
Throughout Charles' wellness journey, the politician will be in communication with him.
"We don't try to get into the details, but I'm in regular contact with him as I always am and that will absolutely continue," he concluded.
On Monday, February 5, the palace announced that Charles learned about his condition during his recent trip to the London Clinic.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," they stated. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
In the announcement, a rep for Charles said that he was appreciative of the medical professionals who cared for him.
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement added.
"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the blurb read.
OK! previously reported former royal butler Paul Burrell predicted Charles will eventually step down to allow Prince William to ascend to the throne.
"I think it will happen in this country. I think the king and queen have given this job 10 years, I think this is a 10-year plan," he told an outlet, speculating that Charles was just "buying time" before making space for William and Kate Middleton.