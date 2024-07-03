Prince William Holds a 'Grudge' Against Prince Andrew for 'Being Unwelcoming' to Kate Middleton
Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal privileges in 2022, and experts believe Prince William played a significant role in the decision.
"William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the-then Kate Middleton to the royal family and feels that his father has been too soft on him," Richard Kay told an outlet.
"For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once — it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore," Kay noted.
In 2023, Charles asked Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge, and rumors quickly began to swirl that His Majesty hoped the Prince of Wales would move into the mansion.
"It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style," Kay continued. "And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter — William and Kate. Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir."
Andrew has yet to vacate his royal property, while William and Kate still live at their Berkshire manor.
"One of the main reasons why the couple are so content at Adelaide Cottage, their current home in Windsor Great Park, is because it is a family house and there are no live-in staff," Kay explained.
"Moving into the vast Royal Lodge would mean having to accommodate domestic staff, something they have long resisted," he added.
- Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Are 'Separated' With 'No Sign of a Bridge' to Repair Their Fractured Relationship
- Kate Middleton Gives Prince William 'the Security, Love and Friendship He Needs' After Cutting Ties With Prince Harry
- 'She Wouldn’t Stand for This Nonsense': Prince Harry and Prince William's Feud Would Be 'Sorted' If Princess Diana Was Alive
Andrew no longer receives a royal salary, and there have been reports that he cannot afford to carry out the Royal Lodge's necessary renovations.
"It makes sense for Royal Lodge to be handed back to Crown Estates, which can pay for the much-needed repairs and renovations," Ray shared. "It could then be rented to earn money for them, the King's coffers and the country rather than being a drain on everyone's resources."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from Andrew's fall from grace, William is focused on caring for Kate and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as the Princess of Wales battles cancer.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess shared in an Instagram post on Friday, June 14.
Kay spoke to Daily Mail.