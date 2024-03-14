Meghan Markle Launches Her New Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard Years After Shutting Down 'The Tig'
Meghan Markle returned to social media and her lifestyle platform after stepping away from her personal Instagram account and her blog, The Tig, to become a working royal. There have been whispers of Meghan relaunching The Tig after she attempted to trademark the name, but she is now focused on her latest endeavor, American Riviera Orchard.
“She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about," a source shared.
Meghan's trademark filing includes home goods, edible items like jellies, jams, spreads and tableware.
OK! previously reported PR expert Rhea Freeman viewed the Duchess of Sussex's recent SXSW appearance as an informal announcement that she wouldn't return to Instagram.
"Based on her recent comments, I don't think a comeback is imminent," Freeman told an outlet. "The detrimental impact that social media can have on people from a mental health point of view, whether celebrity or not, can be huge, but looking at how other high-profile people manage their accounts, some of the tasks are delegated."
While sitting on a panel for International Women's Day, Meghan admitted that digital platforms negatively impacted her mental health.
“Yes, social media is an environment that has a lot of that [toxicity] …I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being,” Meghan said on Friday, March 8, at SXSW.
“You have to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty — it’s cruel,” she continued. “And certainly when you’re pregnant or you have a newborn, as moms you know it’s such a tender and sacred time."
OK! previously reported an insider hinted that the Suits star was hoping to create something comparable to Goop.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
While there were whispers of Meghan returning to The Tig, Snapchat executive Rachel Richardson predicted that her demand for privacy would become a challenge.
“The reason Martha, Joanna [Gaines] and Gwyneth have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets,” she explained.
“Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives," the professional added. "Think about it — what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow?”
Insiders spoke to Page Six.