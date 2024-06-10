King Charles Refuses to 'Slow Down' or 'Do What He's Told' Amid Cancer Battle, Queen Camilla Reveals
King Charles is determined to do things his way amid his battle with cancer.
According to wife Queen Camilla, the father-of-two is "doing fine" health-wise, but she admitted to author Lee Child that he's refusing to follow orders to relax.
"He won't slow down and won't do what he's told," she told the writer, who attended the Queen's Reading Room Festival at Hampton Court Palace in Surrey, England, on Saturday, June 8.
Child quipped in response, "sounds to me like a typical husband."
As OK! reported, the monarch's cancer diagnosis was announced this past February after he had a procedure for prostate enlargement, though the type of cancer was never revealed.
The 75-year-old then stepped back from royal duties to focus on treatment but returned to the spotlight in April.
The quick break is likely a good sign that he's feeling better.
"We know that the King had to receive permission from his doctors to return to public duties," historian Gareth Russell recently told GB News. "So it's a positive indicator that he's back with a soft launch into the public view."
"Broadly speaking, all the opinion polls that we have, indicated there's a huge amount of goodwill and support for him and for his candor with his battle with cancer," he added.
Russell noted that during one of Charles' official outings, he spoke to a fellow cancer patient.
"We've heard him talking to some people during the meet and greets about shared experiences of battling cancer," Russell shared. "I think it's been very well received and certainly the King has said he feels as if he's come out of his cage and he's very keen to get back to his public-facing duties."
On the other hand, Kate Middleton, 42, has continued to stay away from the limelight as she continues her own health battle, as she began preventative chemotherapy after doctors found something during her abdominal surgery earlier this year.
“She’s still recovering, and her doctors haven’t given her the green light to get back to work full-time yet. Going through chemotherapy has been particularly rough on her,” a source recently told a news outlet. “Kate was already skinny to begin with, so she’s very frail and afraid she won’t be able to give her all to an official engagement right now.”
Though the mother-of-three had to miss the annual Trooping the Colour celebration, she wrote a message to the Irish Guards and expressed her gratitude for them and all that they do.
"I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s review and Trooping of the [Color]," the Princess of Wales said. "I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate."
"Being your colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon," concluded Kate. "Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."
