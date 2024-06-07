Kate Middleton Won't 'Recede Into the Shadows' Despite Cancer Diagnosis: 'She Is Keenly Aware of the Role She Plays'
Kate Middleton is avoiding the spotlight as she battles cancer, but a source hinted at her position within The Firm changing due to her illness.
According to an insider, the princess "may never come back in the role that people saw her in before."
Despite the source's claim, royal experts disagreed with the assertion.
"Let’s not jump the gun, folks," Christopher Andersen told an outlet after hearing the rumor.
"Kate is undergoing cancer, and it’s perfectly understandable that she’s out of the picture for the moment," he shared. "There is no doubt in my mind that Kate will return to public life once she’s satisfied that she’s done everything her doctors have told her to do to defeat her illness."
The Princess of Wales and Prince William enjoyed a long courtship before their 2011 wedding, and the future king credited the period to helping his then-girlfriend transition into royal life.
"Kate is all about her family, but she is also all about duty to her country," Andersen continued. "She is keenly aware of the roles she plays as Princess of Wales, the future queen, wife of a future king and mother to a future monarch. Kate didn’t spend 10 years waiting to land her prince so that she could eventually recede into the shadows."
In March, Kate took to Instagram to update fans on her health after she took an extended break from duties due to a planned abdominal operation.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Royal watchers are hopeful that Kate will attend Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15, but her appearance is dependent on her doctor's advice.
"If she can’t make it to Trooping the Colour because of the side effects of chemotherapy, then say it now," Andersen shared. "Saying she’s skipping the rehearsal isn’t enough. Don’t keep everyone hanging, because that gives rise to absurd statements like ‘we may never see her again.’"
A spokesperson for the mom-of-three confirmed that Kate is following the advice of her specialists.
"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team. Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital.
