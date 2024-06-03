King Charles' Return to Public Duties 'Is a Good Sign of the Monarch's Health' Amid His Cancer Treatment

While Charles is balancing his health and being king, Kate Middleton has yet to return to the spotlight following her diagnosis. OK! previously reported His Majesty continues to be supportive of his "beloved daughter-in-law."

"There are those inside and outside the palace who have criticized Kate over the years [before her diagnosis] for supposedly not shouldering her share of the royal burden, for not going to as many ribbon cuttings, hospital openings and plaque unveilings as the late Queen Elizabeth II, the king or Princess Anne, for instance," Christopher Andersen told an outlet.

"It has always been Kate's choice to prioritize her children's well-being over royal duties," he shared. "In the past, Charles has remained silent about this and allowed the sniping from the sidelines to continue. But no more. Now the king brooks no criticism of Kate, period."