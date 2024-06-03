King Charles' Return to Public Duties 'Is a Good Sign of the Monarch's Health' Amid His Cancer Treatment
King Charles returned to "forward-facing" duties in April after taking a break from the spotlight due to his cancer diagnosis, and his ability to take on his role could be a sign that he's getting better.
"We know that the King had to receive permission from his doctors to return to public duties," Gareth Russell told GB News. "So it's a positive indicator that he's back with a soft launch into the public view."
"Broadly speaking, all the opinion polls that we have, indicated there's a huge amount of goodwill and support for him and for his candor with his battle with cancer," he added.
While visiting a hospital, Charles mentioned to a cancer patient that he was scheduled for treatment after the event.
"We've heard him talking to some people during the meet and greets about shared experiences of battling cancer," Russell noted. "I think it's been very well received and certainly the King has said he feels as if he's come out of his cage and he's very keen to get back to his public-facing duties."
While Charles is balancing his health and being king, Kate Middleton has yet to return to the spotlight following her diagnosis. OK! previously reported His Majesty continues to be supportive of his "beloved daughter-in-law."
"There are those inside and outside the palace who have criticized Kate over the years [before her diagnosis] for supposedly not shouldering her share of the royal burden, for not going to as many ribbon cuttings, hospital openings and plaque unveilings as the late Queen Elizabeth II, the king or Princess Anne, for instance," Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"It has always been Kate's choice to prioritize her children's well-being over royal duties," he shared. "In the past, Charles has remained silent about this and allowed the sniping from the sidelines to continue. But no more. Now the king brooks no criticism of Kate, period."
Kate's last royal gathering was the Christmas walk, and the Princess of Wales' work schedule depends on her medical team's approval.
"Other royal family members and courtiers alike know that they risk being read the Riot Act by the king if they dare utter a negative syllable about Kate," Andersen alleged. "Charles has also made it clear that everyone should stand down in terms of when and how she returns to a full public schedule."
While Kate undergoes "preventative chemotherapy" she isn't expected to rush her recovery process.
"King Charles and Prince William have repeatedly stressed to the Princess of Wales that she should feel no pressure to return to public duty until she is ready," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.
"She has been spotted around town, looking upbeat," Schofield explained. "Neighbors and her children’s schoolmates' families have been protective of her and do what they can to ensure that she is protected from prying eyes."