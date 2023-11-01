'Not a Natural Diplomat': King Charles 'Doesn't Look as If He's Enjoying' Being a Monarch
King Charles is juggling his first year as the British monarch, but biographer Tom Bower wonders if His Majesty can lead the institution forward — something Bower discussed in a new interview.
Charles began his four-day trip to the British Commonwealth of Kenya, and he made sure to be compassionate when reflecting on the Mau Mau rebellion and Kenya's fight for independence.
"The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret," Charles said during a state banquet on Tuesday, October 31.
"There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged... a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty – and for that, there can be no excuse," His Majesty added.
Charles' statement follows the increasing demand for the king to endorse reparations for the colonial-era abuse that occurred. Bower, however, believes the king's weaknesses will begin to show as more people push for change.
“King Charles is not a natural diplomat or politician. I think he does struggle because he knows very well, of course, that terrible things happened during the Mau Mau period, but more Kenyans were murdered by Kenyans, many, many more than by the British," Bower said during a GB News appearance.
“It was all vastly exaggerated, the suffering caused by the British because it's the work of left-wing American academics who positively lied about what happened," the royal expert noted.
The history of the war continues to influence the perception of British-Kenyan relations.
“Unfortunately, the Foreign Office bowed to this argument that Britain had been terrible during the colonial period," the author shared. “The whole thing has been completely turned on its head. The British have a hugely advantageous reputation still in Kenya to this day, because of the legacy of its imperial past."
Bower later commented on whether Charles could maintain the British territories, particularly in the African continent.
“He liked going to India, but he avoided Africa because just didn't find it culturally that interesting, whereas he was very interested in the culture of India," Bower stated.
Aside from Charles' alleged lack of leadership, his wife, Queen Camilla, isn't fond of long flights.
“And the real truth is, Camilla doesn’t like traveling long distances," the writer continued. "I think he does find it very difficult now; It doesn't look as if he's enjoying the job, having waited so long for it. But in the end, the Commonwealth will fall apart unless he works hard at it."
Prior to ascending to the throne, Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, revealed that his loved ones weren't enthusiastic about becoming king. In 2017, the Duke of Sussex foreshadowed his 2020 exit and publicized the pressure placed on the heir to the throne.
“We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people,” he told a publication. “Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”
