'Not a Natural Diplomat': King Charles 'Doesn't Look as If He's Enjoying' Being a Monarch

Charles began his four-day trip to the British Commonwealth of Kenya, and he made sure to be compassionate when reflecting on the Mau Mau rebellion and Kenya's fight for independence.

"The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret," Charles said during a state banquet on Tuesday, October 31.

"There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged... a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty – and for that, there can be no excuse," His Majesty added.