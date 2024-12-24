King Charles Is 'a Little Sad' Sarah Ferguson Pulled Out of Christmas Celebrations With the Royal Family

Sarah Ferguson will skip the royal family's gathering at Sandringham due to her loyalty to Prince Andrew.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew still live together at the Royal Lodge despite their 1996 divorce.

"This will be a blow for Fergie," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet. "She was so effusive last Christmas and was clearly delighted to be included in the family festivities after so many years in exile."

“But her loyalty has always been to Andrew and she will stick by his side… wherever they spend the day," she added.