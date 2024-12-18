ROYALS Prince Andrew Had 'No Choice' But to Pull Out of the Royal Family’s Christmas Walk Amid Chinese Spy Scandal Source: MEGA Prince Andrew is expected to live a private life after being accused of hiring a Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew is expected to skip the royal family's upcoming Christmas walk after it was revealed the duke hired an alleged Chinese spy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew resigned from royal duties in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think at that point, he really probably did have no choice. He just decided that it would be best to stay away, but it's become quite unpleasant," biographer Hugo Vickers told GB News. "He isn't going to return to public life," Vickers stressed. "I don't really see what else he can do, unless he decides to go and live abroad somewhere."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Royal experts assume Prince Andrew will skip the royal family's Christmas walk.

Article continues below advertisement

Assault allegations and being mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein's court documents put an end to Andrew's royal career, but he was still able to participate in family events. However, the Duke of York's most recent blunder will make it difficult for him to return to such a high-profile lifestyle. Since his 2019 Newsnight special, Andrew has avoided discussing his various mistakes in interviews after the episode was poorly received. "Apart from issuing some denials from time to time, he's really been pretty quiet ever since," Vickers pointed out.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported insiders think Andrew will now live on the outskirts of the monarchy. "I find it hard to imagine he will ever join them again in public, if I’m honest," an insider told an outlet. "There’s only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass. Enough is enough."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew claims he 'ceased' communication with his alleged spy friend.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2022, and he can lose more privileges due to the potential security threat his ties to Yang Tengbo present. "Many in royal circles believe the Duke’s capitulation was, ultimately, the right decision in the circumstances, it also sets the seal on his public humiliation," royal editor Rebecca English said.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew initially hired Tengbo as a "business advisor," but their relationship became a diplomatic concern once Tengbo was accused of being an undercover agent. A High Court judge ruled the businessman developed an "unusual degree of trust" with the Duke of York.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the accusations against him, Tengbo adamantly denied the assertion. Tengbo stressed that the claims of him being a spy are "entirely untrue," and admitted he wanted his legal team to release his name due to "speculation and misreporting." "I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded," he said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein helped ruin his royal career.