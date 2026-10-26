King Charles Contemplated Stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Their Royal Titles After Their 2024 Trip Left Monarch 'Angry,' Author Claims

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 2024 trip to Nigeria reportedly angered King Charles — so much so that he considered taking away their royal titles. According to author Tom Quinn, the monarch, 77, was "furious" over the excursion because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly treated it like an official royal engagement despite the pair stepping back as senior members of The Firm in 2020.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer working royals.

During the vacation, Meghan, 45, and Harry, 42, undertook charity appearances and toured the area as the country was also interested in hosting the duke's Invictus Games. “All the signs were there, as the couple were greeted with dances, receptions, visits to schools and charities,” Quinn previously told a publication.

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Prince William Was Also 'Furious' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Trip to Africa

Source: MEGA King Charles and Prince William discussed yanking away Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal monikers.

"[Prince] William was absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in [the] future. Charles was said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him," the Scandals of the Royal Palaces author added. He also noted the Prince of Wales, 44, and Charles "had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse."

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not Permitted to Use Their HRH Titles

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince William left the royal family in 2020.

When the Suits star and the Invictus Games founder departed the royal family, they kept their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, they relinquished their duties as working royals and are also not allowed to use their HRH monikers. Quinn then suggested that even if the sovereign yanked away their regal epithets, Harry and Meghan would still be able to continue their work independently across the globe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Moved Back to the U.K. in August

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Nigeria in May 2024.