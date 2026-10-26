King Charles Contemplated Stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Their Royal Titles After Their 2024 Trip Left Monarch 'Angry,' Author Claims
Oct. 26 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 2024 trip to Nigeria reportedly angered King Charles — so much so that he considered taking away their royal titles.
According to author Tom Quinn, the monarch, 77, was "furious" over the excursion because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly treated it like an official royal engagement despite the pair stepping back as senior members of The Firm in 2020.
During the vacation, Meghan, 45, and Harry, 42, undertook charity appearances and toured the area as the country was also interested in hosting the duke's Invictus Games.
“All the signs were there, as the couple were greeted with dances, receptions, visits to schools and charities,” Quinn previously told a publication.
Prince William Was Also 'Furious' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Trip to Africa
"[Prince] William was absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in [the] future. Charles was said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him," the Scandals of the Royal Palaces author added.
He also noted the Prince of Wales, 44, and Charles "had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse."
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not Permitted to Use Their HRH Titles
When the Suits star and the Invictus Games founder departed the royal family, they kept their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
However, they relinquished their duties as working royals and are also not allowed to use their HRH monikers.
Quinn then suggested that even if the sovereign yanked away their regal epithets, Harry and Meghan would still be able to continue their work independently across the globe.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Moved Back to the U.K. in August
"The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about," Quinn said.
"William and his father know that even without their royal titles, Meghan and Harry would carry on traveling the world as if they were royals, and most people in the world will still welcome them," he went on.
Meghan and Harry moved back to the U.K. this past summer after living in Montecito, Calif., for the last six years and are set to stay for a period of time.
Once the couple landed in England, Charles issued a formal letter to government officials to clarify their official royal statuses.
The memo reiterated Meghan and Harry are "private citizens" and would not return to their roles as working royals. The pair also are still not permitted to style themselves as "His/Her Royal Highness."