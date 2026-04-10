Why Meghan Markle Is 'Laughing Off' Calls for Her and Harry to Be Stripped of Royal Titles Just Like Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
April 10 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be "laughing off" growing calls for her and Prince Harry to be stripped of their royal titles, with insiders telling OK! she believes the monarchy is too consumed by the fallout surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to go to war with her.
Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, shockingly stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 before relocating to California, a move that has continued to shape their relationship with the royal family.
Debate over their titles has resurfaced following the recent scandal involving Andrew, 66, who was recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and later released under investigation.
The controversy has intensified scrutiny on the monarchy and prompted comparisons with earlier decisions to remove royal titles from Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66.
A source said: "Meghan is treating the current speculation about her and Harry's titles and future with a degree of confidence, even amusement, because she does not believe there is any real appetite within the Palace to escalate matters right now. In her view, they are already dealing with significant internal pressure linked to the Andrew situation, and opening up another front would only compound those difficulties."
"From where she stands, the monarchy is navigating one of its more challenging periods, and the idea of triggering another high-profile confrontation with the Sussexes would risk dominating headlines in a way that could be deeply unhelpful. She sees that as something senior figures are keen to avoid. So, Meghan is not concerned that any immediate action will be taken against her or Harry. Her belief is that the institution simply does not have the capacity to engage in what would effectively become another prolonged and public dispute, particularly given the scrutiny it is already under. Ultimately, she views the repeated suggestions about stripping titles or taking punitive steps as largely rhetorical. In her mind, they amount to little more than background noise rather than a credible or imminent threat," the source added.
Speculation over potential action against the Sussexes has been fueled by the precedent set last year, when Andrew and Ferguson were formally stripped of their titles.
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The move marked one of the most significant disciplinary actions within the royal family in decades and has raised questions about whether similar steps could be taken against Harry and Meghan.
However, insiders suggest the current climate makes such a move unlikely in the short term.
A source said: "There is a growing awareness within royal circles that taking any decisive or punitive action against the Sussexes at this point could easily backfire, especially given the intense scrutiny already surrounding internal matters. The sense is that this is a moment where restraint and careful judgment are more likely to guide decision-making than bold moves. The Sussexes are very conscious of that atmosphere. They understand that the Palace is navigating a delicate situation, and that awareness is shaping how secure and confident they feel in their current position."
Meghan is also said to be emboldened by plans for upcoming international engagements, including a visit to Australia that has been described as a "quasi-royal tour."
A source said: "There is a strong impression that Meghan feels relatively insulated from any immediate repercussions right now, and that this gives her the freedom to continue with her plans and public engagements without needing to second-guess how the Palace might respond. There is also a widely held view that any attempt to rein things in or impose restrictions could easily provoke a negative reaction, potentially creating more controversy rather than resolving it. That is a scenario the royal family is thought to be particularly wary of at this time."