EXCLUSIVE Why Meghan Markle Is 'Laughing Off' Calls for Her and Harry to Be Stripped of Royal Titles Just Like Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly brushing off calls to remove her and Prince Harry's royal titles. Aaron Tinney April 10 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back as working royals in 2020.

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The controversy has intensified scrutiny on the monarchy and prompted comparisons with earlier decisions to remove royal titles from Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66. A source said: "Meghan is treating the current speculation about her and Harry's titles and future with a degree of confidence, even amusement, because she does not believe there is any real appetite within the Palace to escalate matters right now. In her view, they are already dealing with significant internal pressure linked to the Andrew situation, and opening up another front would only compound those difficulties."

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles were removed amid Epstein fallout.

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"From where she stands, the monarchy is navigating one of its more challenging periods, and the idea of triggering another high-profile confrontation with the Sussexes would risk dominating headlines in a way that could be deeply unhelpful. She sees that as something senior figures are keen to avoid. So, Meghan is not concerned that any immediate action will be taken against her or Harry. Her belief is that the institution simply does not have the capacity to engage in what would effectively become another prolonged and public dispute, particularly given the scrutiny it is already under. Ultimately, she views the repeated suggestions about stripping titles or taking punitive steps as largely rhetorical. In her mind, they amount to little more than background noise rather than a credible or imminent threat," the source added. Speculation over potential action against the Sussexes has been fueled by the precedent set last year, when Andrew and Ferguson were formally stripped of their titles.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were formally stripped of their royal titles.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked concerns that their royal titles could be removed.