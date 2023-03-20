Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Coronation 'Demands' Have The Palace In A Panic: 'It Could Lead To Chaos'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not making their possible appearance at King Charles III's coronation easy for the Palace.
According to insiders, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly asked to have their children Archie and Lilibet included in the big day and also requested a spot with the whole family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Despite Harry and Meghan wanting their entire family unit present for the special event, a source claimed it has "never been a bone of contention" for the monarchy because small children can't attend such events "due to restlessness and tantrums."
"The Palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can't go right up to the wire," the insider spilled. "It could lead to chaos. It could very well be that it ends in stalemate, and they won't attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen."
"However, what the Sussexes are pushing for is for them to be included with the rest of the family at the Palace later that day," the source explained. "It's also Prince Archie's birthday on Coronation day so they would like some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception. Even if it's just a happy birthday mention."
The question of whether or not the power couple will even attend the big day has continuously been up in the air since the fallout from Harry's bombshell book, Spare, where he aired out a lot of the family's dirty laundry.
- Paris Hilton Calls Princess Diana Her 'Idol,' State's She's Rooting For Prince Harry: 'He Has Been Through So Much'
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Likely To Be Snubbed From 2023 Met Gala Due To Never-Ending Royal Family Drama, PR Expert Says
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Hoped' Buckingham Palace Would Declare Their Children's Titles Before Lilibet's Christening
"The kind of symbolism of not going feels a little bit like giving up on the relationship with the royals," royal commentator Jack Royston explained during an appearance on the "The Royal Report" podcast. "It feels like just kind of admitting defeat and that the rift will never heal. You know, if you don't go back to Britain to see your family for the coronation, then what do you go back for? What is going to be bigger than this?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
OK! UK spoke with the source close to the Palace.