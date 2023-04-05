King Charles Told Prince Harry He Was 'Too Busy' To See Him During Duke Of Sussex's Recent U.K. Visit, Claims Royal Author
Prince Harry returned to the U.K. last week to participate in a lawsuit hearing, but according to sources, the Duke of Sussex didn't see a single member of his family while in town — however, royal expert Alexander Larman claimed the dad-of-two actually did put in the effort to do so.
"Apparently, [Harry] tried to see King Charles, but King Charles said he was too busy," the author told an outlet.
As OK! previously reported, Harry was in the area for the lawsuit he hurled against Associated Newspapers Ltd, claiming they obtained private information illegally. During that time frame, the monarch was originally scheduled to be in France, and though his trip was cancelled at the last minute, he allegedly still refused to see his youngest son.
"I’m told Charles was never expecting to see Harry. Although he was in the country, Charles was too busy with Germany and the cancellation of his trip to France. The king was scheduled to be in France before Germany," royal commentator Shannon Felton Spence clarified to a publication. "He was not even supposed to be in the U.K. The political situation in France forced an unfortunate cancellation of the king’s visit, which made him unexpectedly in the U.K. for a few extra days."
Despite the snub, Harry had no issue keeping close to his family, as he stayed at his old home, Frogmore Cottage, for a few days even though his father evicted him and Meghan Markle last month.
According to sources, the Sussexes have until early summer to completely vacate the property, which means they could still bunk there if they choose to attend the patriarch's coronation in May.
At the moment, it's unclear whether the California-based pair will be in attendance, though many think that if they skip the shindig, Harry's broken relationship with his loved ones will be irreparable.
"The kind of symbolism of not going feels a little bit like giving up on the relationship with the royals," Newsweek editor Jack Royston noted on a recent episode of "The Royal Report" podcast. "It feels like just kind of admitting defeat and that the rift will never heal. You know, if you don't go back to Britain to see your family for the coronation, then what do you go back for? What is going to be bigger than this?"
