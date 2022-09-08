Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Honor Late Queen Elizabeth II As Rumors Swirl The Actress Was Asked Not To Visit Ailing Monarch

The late Queen was believed to have had a rocky relationship with the actress following the royal couple's bombshell 2020 announcement that they would be leaving their duties and moving to the United States.

A source previously shared that prior to her passing, the 96-year-old was anxious about the next royal truth "bomb" Harry and Meghan would drop in an interview or one of their upcoming books.

"It is hard to see how what they’re doing would equate to the values of the Queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public," the source explained at the time. "She doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time, waiting to see what the next nuclear bomb will be."