Meghan Markle Is Not Going With Prince Harry To Be By Ailing Queen Elizabeth's Side
Though it was previously announced that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on the way to be by Queen Elizabeth's side amid her declining health, it's now been revealed that the actress is actually staying put in London.
The Sussexes were already in Europe to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 8, but they've since canceled their appearance. However, only Harry is traveling to Scotland, where the Queen, 96, is said to be resting at her Balmoral estate.
The update comes just hours after Buckingham Palace announced "the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."
All of the Queen's four children — Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne — are also coming to her side, as is Prince William. However, his wife, Kate Middleton, will remain home to take care of their three kids, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.
It's unclear where Harry and Meghan's two tots — Archie and Lilibet — are located at the moment, though they're likely back home in California with Markle's mom, Doria Ragland.
As OK! reported, prayers have been pouring in from notables around the world. In fact, Prime Minister Liz Truss, who the Queen had to cancel a meeting with earlier this week, tweeted her well wishes.
"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," she tweeted. "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
BBC reported on Markle's absence, though no specific details were revealed as to why she wasn't by her husband's side.
