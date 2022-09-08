Meghan Markle Is Not Going With Prince Harry To Be By Ailing Queen Elizabeth's Side

Though it was previously announced that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on the way to be by Queen Elizabeth's side amid her declining health, it's now been revealed that the actress is actually staying put in London.

The Sussexes were already in Europe to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 8, but they've since canceled their appearance. However, only Harry is traveling to Scotland, where the Queen, 96, is said to be resting at her Balmoral estate.