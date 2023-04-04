Prince Harry Stayed At Frogmore Cottage During Recent U.K. Visit Despite Being Evicted By King Charles
Prince Harry felt right at home when he returned to the U.K. last week for his lawsuit hearing against a publisher, as he stayed at his and Meghan Markle's old abode, Frogmore Cottage.
The news is a bit of a surprise given that about a month ago, King Charles announced he was evicting the Sussexes from the royal property, though the couple allegedly has until early summer to pack their things.
It's believed Charles made the move in retaliation for the negative things his son said about Queen Consort Camilla in Spare, though the decision still left Harry and his wife "stunned," said a journalist.
Despite bunking at the pad, it was revealed that Harry spent no time with Charles or any of his family members while in town — however royal expert Duncan Larcombe told a publication the patriarch was originally expected to be out of the country during that time frame anyway.
"I’m told Charles was never expecting to see Harry. Although he was in the country, Charles was too busy with Germany and the cancellation of his trip to France. The king was scheduled to be in France before Germany," royal commentator Shannon Felton Spence added. "He was not even supposed to be in the U.K. The political situation in France forced an unfortunate cancellation of the king’s visit, which made him unexpectedly in the U.K. for a few extra days."
Harry was in his home country to take part of a lawsuit in which he and several other celebs — such as Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley — filed against Associated Newspapers Ltd, claiming they obtained personal information illegally.
In the docs, it stated the groups of celebs had "compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy."
They also believe ANL assisted in "the payment of police officials, with corrupt links to private investigators, for inside, sensitive information" and had people impersonate "individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception."
ANL denied the allegations.