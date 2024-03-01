Kate Middleton Is in 'No Rush' to Leave Adelaide Cottage as She Recovers From Surgery

OK! previously reported Nicholl predicted the mother-of-three could "talk about her health one day," but she is prioritizing "getting better for her family and for the duties that lie ahead of her."

Kate's final royal event before her operation was the royal Christmas walk, leading fans to wonder about the princess' whereabouts. However, a rep for Kate shook off ongoing rumors about her condition after "Where is Kate?'' began to trend on Twitter.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the rep told an outlet. “That guidance stands.”