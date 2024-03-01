Kate Middleton Is in 'No Rush' to Leave Adelaide Cottage as She Recovers From Surgery
Kate Middleton is currently focused on recovering from abdominal surgery, as she won't return to her role until the spring. Although royalists are eager to see the brunette beauty, royal biographer Katie Nicholl told GB News that Kate is in "no rush" to leave Adelaide Cottage.
OK! previously reported Nicholl predicted the mother-of-three could "talk about her health one day," but she is prioritizing "getting better for her family and for the duties that lie ahead of her."
Kate's final royal event before her operation was the royal Christmas walk, leading fans to wonder about the princess' whereabouts. However, a rep for Kate shook off ongoing rumors about her condition after "Where is Kate?'' began to trend on Twitter.
“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the rep told an outlet. “That guidance stands.”
On Wednesday, January 17, the palace revealed Kate was staying at the London Clinic after her procedure and asked for royalists not to pry into her medical history.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Dr. James Thompson wondered if Kate will avoid international affairs once she returns to her public life.
"Depending on the success of her recovery and how confident she is feeling at this time, this will determine when she is back performing her royal duties," Thompson said on GB News. "With a swift recovery, we expect to see Kate back to her usual duties relatively soon, back meeting the general public and her usual royal engagements."
"However, this most likely will not include traveling outside the U.K. in the early stages," Thompson continued.
Prince William initially took a break from his role to care for Kate, but after King Charles' cancer diagnosis, the Prince of Wales quickly returned to work. As William juggles life at home with Kate and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Middleton brood is expected to help the future king.
"The Middleton Family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told GB News. "In this instance, they’re no doubt doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free."
"It will have been unsettling knowing their mom is in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand," Arbiter noted.