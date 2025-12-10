Prince William and King Charles Will Be 'Keeping' Their 'Distance' From Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Princess Beatrice's Daughter's Christening After Scandal Explodes

Article continues below advertisement

The royal family is set to encounter the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at his daughter Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena's christening on December 12. King Charles and Prince William are in for an especially "awkward" meet-up with the person formally known as Prince Andrew, 65, according to a source.

Andrew Will Reunite With the Royal Family at the Christening

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla will be attending the royal event on Friday, December 12.

The monarch's former butler, Grant Harrold, revealed how the reunion will be "a very tricky" problem for the royals as they have to "keep a distance" from Andrew during the event. "Beatrice’s daughter’s christening is coming up this week, which will likely see Andrew reunited with his wider family," Harrold told Daily Express. "As with any royal christening, members of the extended family will be there, so I imagine King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton will have been invited," he added.

Source: MEGA King Charles stripped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his royal titles back in October.

"And of course, as the new arrival’s grandfather, Andrew will likely have a key role — even if there are reports that his relationship with Beatrice isn’t strong at the moment," the ex-royal staffer stated. “It will be very awkward for certain members of the family, especially the King and Prince William. They made the decision to strip Andrew of his titles, so the reunion will be very awkward. It’s a very, very tricky situation," he added. The former Duke of York was evicted from his longtime home, Royal Lodge, in October and was barred from using his formal titles in the future.

Prince William and King Charles Want to Support Princess Beatrice

Source: MEGA 'Beatrice has, of course invited her father. But things are not warm between them,' a source said.

Harrold explained how the Prince of Wales, 43, and Charles, 77, are still very tight with Beatrice, 37, and want to celebrate the joyous occasion with her no matter what. The happy event will go down at Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace on Friday and Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, is also expected to attend. The christening will be Andrew and Ferguson's first gathering with members of the royal family since their titles were taken away. A source told Daily Mail earlier this week how the Firm is "dreading" seeing Randy Andy at the event.

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena will be christened on December 12.