King Charles 'Won’t Be Associating Publicly With Prince Andrew': Monarch Is 'Not Ready to Forgive Him Fully'

While Prince William and Kate Middleton are giving Andrew "grace ... not everyone is as eager to welcome him back into the royal fold," the source told a magazine. "Charles is playing it safe. He won’t be associating publicly with Andrew, and he’s not ready to forgive him fully."

As OK! reported, Andrew stepped down from his royal duties after his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein were exposed. He was also stripped of his HRH titles due to Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse lawsuit against him, though they settled the matter out of court with an undisclosed sum.