King Charles 'Won’t Be Associating Publicly With Prince Andrew': Monarch Is 'Not Ready to Forgive Him Fully'
Though Prince Andrew joined his relatives for a summer retreat at the Balmoral estate last month, an insider claimed King Charles still wants his disgraced brother to stay out of the spotlight.
While Prince William and Kate Middleton are giving Andrew "grace ... not everyone is as eager to welcome him back into the royal fold," the source told a magazine. "Charles is playing it safe. He won’t be associating publicly with Andrew, and he’s not ready to forgive him fully."
As OK! reported, Andrew stepped down from his royal duties after his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein were exposed. He was also stripped of his HRH titles due to Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse lawsuit against him, though they settled the matter out of court with an undisclosed sum.
William was also rightfully upset with his uncle, but the source said the Prince of Wales is "ready to move on and wants to change the negative narrative about his family," which also includes the rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
"William will be the head of the monarchy one day, and he’s sending a clear message that he believes in forgiveness," the source added. "It’s what his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, would’ve wanted."
Charles has hinted at his and Andrew's rocky relationship earlier this year when the monarch ordered his sibling to give up the Royal Lodge property — however, months later, he's yet to leave the home.
Instead, Andrew has started renovations on the abode as an excuse to prolong his stay, but the ongoing mess has turned the pad into a "house of horrors," claimed a separate insider.
Still, Charles is holding steadfast in his request, "Since the scandal, [Andrew] hasn’t done anything for The Firm, so it seems unfair that he’s occupying such a big piece of the crown’s property," another source noted of the multimillion-dollar estate.
