Prince William and Kate Middleton Want 'Nothing to Do' With Prince Andrew Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: 'They’re Furious'
Prince William and Kate Middleton want there to be more distance between Prince Andrew and the royal family as information comes out regarding his alleged friendships with late trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
"They want nothing to do with Andrew and are furious that he continues to bring shame and embarrassment to the whole family," a source spilled to a news outlet. "There’s nothing that Andrew can say to change their low opinion of him."
This comes amid rumors that King Charles is considering evicting the disgraced prince from the $37 million Royal Lodge where he's lived with ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, since 2003.
"Andrew is throwing a fit over it, but it’s not meant as a punishment," the source added. "Charles simply can no longer justify Andrew living in a 30-room house in all that splendor when he’s no longer a working royal."
The source noted Charlies "feels he's being more than gracious" by offering Andrew resident at Frogmore Cottage, which was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home prior to their leaving royal duties to move to the United States.
- King Charles 'Won’t Be Associating Publicly With Prince Andrew': Monarch Is 'Not Ready to Forgive Him Fully'
- Prince William Questions King Charles' 'Judgment' After Prince Andrew Was Included in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents
- The Ghost of Jeffrey Epstein: Prince William Feels That Prince Andrew's Past With Deceased Financier 'Will Haunt' Monarchy
As OK! previously reported, court documents related to a lawsuit against Maxwell revealed allegations that Epstein paid trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre $15,000 to have sexual relations with Andrew when she was only 17 years old.
Other unsealed court filings included allegations that the royal once groped a minor.
He was reportedly named a total of 69 times in the Epstein files.
However, according to a royal source, Charles has made it clear that "family unity comes first" and he will continue to back his brother's claims of innocence.
"He is not going to change course on the basis of a series of unproven allegations that have all been made before and will almost certainly all be made again," the source noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite Charles' support, journalist Charlotte Griffiths explained Andrew has still been "socially outcast."
"He certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents," she said at the time. "All of his friends have been asking, and they are big worriers that he can't even really go shooting or anything like that."
The source spoke with Star magazine about William and Kate's feelings regarding Andrew.