The Royal Family Will Keep Prince Andrew 'at Arm's Length' After Recent Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2022, but he continued to attend official gatherings such as Charles' coronation.

“William and his father agreed, in 2022, that Andrew should be kicked out of the royal family. Having ripped off the plaster, you have to question his judgment in walking to church with Andrew at Christmas, especially when they knew the Epstein affair was all going to be raked up again a few days later," a former courtier admitted.

“It was significant that Andrew was allowed to wear his Garter robes to the Coronation," they continued. "There are not any mechanisms for throwing people out of things like the Order of the Garter, but it would have been easy enough to order him not to wear the clothes."