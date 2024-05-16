King Charles 'Wouldn't Have' Given Meghan Markle 'Away' If She Got Married to Prince Harry Years Later: 'Shows You How Close They Once Were'

"The royal family were ecstatic on the day, they were excited and genuinely seemed like they couldn’t have been happier for them. It was the perfect family wedding without question — if you remember, King Charles gave Meghan away," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Fruity Slots.

"Fast forward to now and he probably wouldn’t have done something like that, it just shows you how close they once were," Harrold continued. "It was wonderful to seem them all together, William supporting his brother — I remember them walking past me on the way to the church which was a really sweet moment."