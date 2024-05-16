King Charles 'Wouldn't Have' Given Meghan Markle 'Away' If She Got Married to Prince Harry Years Later: 'Shows You How Close They Once Were'
In 2018, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said "I do," but the historical ceremony wasn't without its controversy.
Due to Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, stepping away from the wedding due to his paparazzi scandal, King Charles walked his American daughter-in-law down the aisle — something that would never happen today.
"The royal family were ecstatic on the day, they were excited and genuinely seemed like they couldn’t have been happier for them. It was the perfect family wedding without question — if you remember, King Charles gave Meghan away," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Fruity Slots.
"Fast forward to now and he probably wouldn’t have done something like that, it just shows you how close they once were," Harrold continued. "It was wonderful to seem them all together, William supporting his brother — I remember them walking past me on the way to the church which was a really sweet moment."
According to Harrold, the Windsors broke protocol while in attendance and showed their relatable side.
"It was a beautiful day. One thing I do remember is in the church, Zara [Tindall] and some of the others got the giggles," Harrold shared. "I can’t remember exactly what prompted the giggles, but they all started looking at each other and going to laugh, including Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall, now Queen Camilla. It was all very odd, but quite nice to see at the same time. The royals are all still humans after all."
Six years after walking down the aisle, the Sussexes are building a new life for themselves in California. OK! previously reported the couple gushed over their future in an interview while touring Nigeria.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry added. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
After leaving the royal fold, the producers launched Archewell, which includes their foundation and production company. Since Archewell's inception, Meghan continues her lifelong commitment to gender equality, and while in West Africa, she participated in a women in leadership panel alongside Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Due to Meghan's star power, Okonjo-Iweala recognized how the Suits star can impact fans going forward.
“She’s a role model for young women. She’s a woman who is not in an easy position, and people are looking to see how is she managing and navigating this," the Director General of the World Trade Organization stated. "That’s one of the things she brings: inspiration. You can see in spite of that, she’s a cheerful, warm personality, and everybody in the room took to her."