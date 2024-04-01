OK Magazine
Alexa Nikolas Defends 'Sickelodeon' T-Shirt Sales After Facing Backlash for 'Exploiting Trauma' From Her Childhood: 'Shame on You'

By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Alexa Nikolas doesn't want to hear the haters.

The Zoey 101 actress wasn't pleased when she faced backlash for selling a "limited run" of "Sickelodeon" T-shirts in support of her protest group Eat Predators.

Nikolas announced the sale of shirts, which retail for $45, on Saturday, March 30, via social media, with the message behind the design of her group's merchandise emphasized on the Eat Predators website.

"We firmly believe that art can be a catalyst for change. That's why we offer an array of products and merchandise, each carefully designed to carry our mission forward. By wearing our iconic Eat Predators logo, a symbol of strength and resilience, you become a voice for those who have been silenced for far too long," a statement shared to the site read.

Some online critics didn't hesitate to voice their opinions of disapproval over the merch.

"This not weird to y'all?" one hater snubbed, as another declared, "exploiting the trauma of your peers for money and fame is so diabolically evil i can’t even comprehend how you got here."

After seeing backlash, Nikolas slammed her haters, admitting, "Nickelodeon was my childhood trauma TOO. BTW."

"I got exploited as a child while in a toxic work environment and that company made millions of dollars off of us kids. I want to see people supporting me and others rocking a Sickelodeon t-shirt. You watch that doc and attack me?" she continued in reference to the recent Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries.

Nikolas added: "We are left with nothing meanwhile they make millions off of us still till this day. While we can’t afford therapy. Shame on you."

"Go ask HBO and ID how much they have gotten paid off our trauma. Bring that energy over there. We shared our stories for a better world with zero payment. Power to Survivors. Proud of us," she ranted in a follow-up post on X (formerly named Twitter).

Still, social media users tried to explain why Nikolas shouldn't profit from T-shirt sales related to the disturbing abuse childhood stars allegedly received on the set of Nickelodeon shows throughout the late '90s and early 2000s.

"Girl, we see, hear and feel terribly sorry for you. No one’s taking away from that. But you can’t profit off of other victims and their own trauma, it’s just straight up weird and idk how you don’t see a problem with that. We've been on your side but don’t get weird now," a user snubbed.

