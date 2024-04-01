Alexa Nikolas Defends 'Sickelodeon' T-Shirt Sales After Facing Backlash for 'Exploiting Trauma' From Her Childhood: 'Shame on You'

Nikolas announced the sale of shirts, which retail for $45, on Saturday, March 30, via social media, with the message behind the design of her group's merchandise emphasized on the Eat Predators website.

"We firmly believe that art can be a catalyst for change. That's why we offer an array of products and merchandise, each carefully designed to carry our mission forward. By wearing our iconic Eat Predators logo, a symbol of strength and resilience, you become a voice for those who have been silenced for far too long," a statement shared to the site read.