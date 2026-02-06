Kirstie Alley Guessed Which Men Had the 'Biggest Package' on Set of 'Cheers,' Kelsey Grammer Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Kirstie Alley never shied away from saying exactly what was on her mind — and according to Kelsey Grammer, that fearless energy made for some unforgettable moments behind the scenes on Cheers. During a recent interview, the Frasier star shared a surprising memory from the sitcom’s set, recalling how Alley once jokingly sized up her male costars in a bold and very on-brand way.

Source: @MegynKellyShow/X Kelsey Grammer shared a funny memory of Kirstie Alley on the set of 'Cheers.'

“Kirstie Alley at one point stood the men up against the bar and said, ‘I’m going to guess which of you has the biggest package,’” Grammer recalled, laughing as he described the moment. The story came up after the host Kelly pressed Grammer with a playful question, asking, “Did you ever have a love affair with Shelly Long or Kirstie Alley or Bebe Neuwirth. Come on, spill the tea.”

Grammer didn’t hesitate to shut that down, explaining that “it’s never really a good idea” to get romantically involved with someone you work with. “I never did,” he clarified.

Source: @MegynKellyShow/X Kelsey Grammer praised the actress' comedic talent and said she brought joy and 'ecstatic' energy to the set.

He went on to reflect on his early days on Cheers and her bond with Alley. “I did not know Shelly very well, because she left really. After I got to the show a couple years later, well, she went off after the fifth season. That's when Kirstie came on the show. I was watching and thought to myself, 'Boy, this show's going to be successful for a while.' She's great, and I got to know her pretty well, and I always loved Kirstie. I think she's one of the funniest people that ever lived. I was devastated by her premature demise, you know,” Grammer said.

The 70-year-old also described Alley as someone who brought constant joy to those around her, calling her a “light” with an “ecstatic” presence. “She would live in a silliness about her,” he added.

Source: MEGA Kelsey Grammer reflected on their close friendship.

The actor shared a deep bond with the late star, and their close friendship stretched across decades after working together on Cheers from 1987 until the show wrapped in 1993. Grammer played Dr. Frasier Crane, while Alley famously portrayed Rebecca Howe.

As OK! previously reported, Alley died from colon cancer, her representative confirmed in December 2022. The diagnosis was “only recently discovered,” and the beloved actress fought fiercely until the very end. She was 71 years old.

Source: MEGA Kirstie Alley passed away at 71 from colon cancer.

Her family shared the heartbreaking news in a statement posted to her Instagram account. "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement posted to the late actress' Instagram profile read. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the message continued.