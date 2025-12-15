Kody Brown Breaks Down Over Fatherhood Regrets on 'Special Forces': 'I Should Have Had a Stronger Relationship With My Children'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX Kody Brown opened up about his parenting regrets on 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.'

The emotional snippet obtained by People featured a poignant exchange between Kody and former U.S. Marine Rudy Reyes. Rudy challenged Kody, asking, “Do you feel that you're taking your proper responsibility in the fallout of your kids?” The father-of-eighteen replied candidly, “I don't want to admit I'm wrong sometimes. I don't like being wrong.”

A pivotal moment comes when former SAS Operator Mark “Billy” Billingham interjected, pointing out Kody’s tendency to prioritize those who align with his views. “You're concerned about everybody as long as they sang to your tune,” Mark said. “I don't think you're being honest with me.” With palpable emotion, Kody admitted, “I'm the discrepancy. I should have had a stronger relationship with my children.”

Source: TCL The reality star admitted he should have built stronger relationships with his 18 children.

As he grapples with taking ownership of his past, he acknowledged, “I'm at a place in my life now where I'm very willing to say that I've been wrong.” Tears filled his eyes as he added, “My failures were because I didn't know about being a good dad and husband, and I thought I did. I did it wrong in so many ways, and I hated being blamed for it, and so it made me resistant to ownership.”

Source: MEGA The emotional moment comes as he reflected on his past mistakes as a husband and father.

Rudy called out Kody's mindset as “very adolescent,” while Mark reminded him that true change requires accountability. “When you really f------ own that, you'll do something about it,” he insisted. Kody responded with a simple “Yes.”

Source: MEGA Kody Brown broke down in tears while confessing he resisted taking ownership of his failures.