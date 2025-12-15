Kody Brown Breaks Down Over Fatherhood Regrets on 'Special Forces': 'I Should Have Had a Stronger Relationship With My Children'
Dec. 15 2025, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Kody Brown confronted his biggest regrets as a father in a clip from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.
In an emotional moment, the 57-year-old star of Sister Wives faced the reality of his strained relationships with his 18 children from his plural marriages to former wives Meri, Christine and Janelle, and current wife Robyn Brown.
The emotional snippet obtained by People featured a poignant exchange between Kody and former U.S. Marine Rudy Reyes.
Rudy challenged Kody, asking, “Do you feel that you're taking your proper responsibility in the fallout of your kids?”
The father-of-eighteen replied candidly, “I don't want to admit I'm wrong sometimes. I don't like being wrong.”
A pivotal moment comes when former SAS Operator Mark “Billy” Billingham interjected, pointing out Kody’s tendency to prioritize those who align with his views.
“You're concerned about everybody as long as they sang to your tune,” Mark said. “I don't think you're being honest with me.”
With palpable emotion, Kody admitted, “I'm the discrepancy. I should have had a stronger relationship with my children.”
As he grapples with taking ownership of his past, he acknowledged, “I'm at a place in my life now where I'm very willing to say that I've been wrong.”
Tears filled his eyes as he added, “My failures were because I didn't know about being a good dad and husband, and I thought I did. I did it wrong in so many ways, and I hated being blamed for it, and so it made me resistant to ownership.”
Rudy called out Kody's mindset as “very adolescent,” while Mark reminded him that true change requires accountability.
“When you really f------ own that, you'll do something about it,” he insisted. Kody responded with a simple “Yes.”
Kody shares his 18 children with his three former wives — Meri, Janelle and Christine, who split from Kody in 2021 and 2022 — as well as current wife, Robyn.
His children include Leon with Meri; Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah, along with Garrison, who tragically died by suicide in 2024, with Janelle; Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with Christine; and Solomon and Ariella with Robyn. He also adopted David, Aurora and Breanna, whom Robyn had during a previous marriage.