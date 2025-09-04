7 of the Biggest Bombshells From Christine Brown's Memoir: Oxycodone Addiction, Kody Brown's True Feelings and More

Article continues below advertisement

'No Foreplay' Happened During Christine Brown's First Time With Kody Brown

Source: TLC/YouTube Christine Brown released her new memoir, 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom,' on September 2.

Christine Brown held nothing back in her new book, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom. In the memoir, out on September 2, the 53-year-old dropped shocking revelations as she reflected on her polygamous family, including the "painful" way she lost her virginity to ex-husband Kody Brown more than 20 years ago. "Looking back, I thought it would be the best night of my life — magic," she wrote, recalling their stay in a "motel shaped like a castle" near Ogden, Utah. "It hurt like crazy, and I cried. 'I'm so sorry,' he said, as I recall. But it hurt because there was no foreplay. There was no anything," the Sister Wives alum continued. "It was my very first time after having my very first kiss at the altar, and he was experienced so he should have known." Christine said her first night with Kody was far from what she imagined, noting she became "too sore" to try again during their honeymoon.

Article continues below advertisement

How Christine Brown Developed an Oxycodone Addiction

Source: TLC/YouTube Christine Brown said oxycodone was the 'best high.'

After undergoing a knee surgery in 2016, Christine turned to oxycodone and developed an addiction. "I had never taken oxycodone before — if something hurt, I took ibuprofen or aspirin," she wrote, adding, "On the third day, after the surgery, I felt like I had the flu. I was achy from head to toe. I took an oxycodone, and all the symptoms went away. Oh, I thought. I'm not taking this for my knee anymore. I'm taking it because I'm achy everywhere." For Christine, oxycodone gave her the "best high," especially whenever she took it before filming confessionals for Sister Wives. She detailed, "I was on top of the world and I could accomplish everything! I lived about two minutes away from the interview set, so I could take an oxycodone just before I left, drive to work before it hit and then feel great on set. Oxy made the set fine. I could do anything on oxy." Before Maddie Brown's wedding to her now-husband, Caleb Brush, Christine got clean but felt "unbalanced" for six months.

Article continues below advertisement

Christine Brown Struggled in Polygamy

Source: TLC/YouTube Christine Brown is now in a monogamous relationship.

Christine, one of Kody's four wives, examined her polygamous relationship more closely in her memoir. In one part of the book, she revealed Kody would not come to her home "if the kids weren't well behaved, the food wasn't what he liked and the house wasn't clean and decorated to his taste." "Dinner was ready, usually, when he arrived, but he was picky about what he ate — he liked only basic foods," Christine wrote, per the excerpt shared by People. "It was all steak, sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts and spinach. I usually had to make a different meal for the kids — and then [daughter] Gwendlyn was a vegetarian, so it would be three meals. It could get complicated, especially if he didn't tell me he was coming in advance, which happened often and was one of our biggest fights. I needed to plan, and he felt I was trying to control him."

Article continues below advertisement

Kody Brown Love Bombed the Sister Wives

Source: TLC/YouTube Christine Brown was the first wife to leave the marriage.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Kody had a way of winning his wives back when they pulled away from him: "love bombing." "If I complained about our marriage on the show, Kody spent less time with me and my kids. If we didn't do things his way, he'd punish us by withholding his attention … Husbands don't go to the doghouse in polygamy. They go to the next wife in the chain," Christine wrote in the memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Kody Brown Made Christine Brown Feel He Was Not Attracted to Her

Source: TLC/YouTube Kody Brown and Christine Brown were together for more than 25 years.

In Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom, Christine reminisced about getting caught in a snowstorm with Kody and Meri Brown while they were traveling from Salt Lake to Wyoming. They became stranded, forcing them to spend the night on the road. "I was starving, and we ended up at a gas station. I ate a lot of junk food back then, and chili cheese nachos were my favorite thing," Christine said. She included a quote Kody wrote in the draft of the book that the sister wives published in 2012, which read, "The sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship." "Are you serious? I thought after reading the draft. You were disgusted with me when I ate nachos? And you weren't attracted to me? Why did you marry me?" Christine asked. "This is what you tell the world about your wife? In your forties, when you absolutely know how hurtful it would be — or you should," she added in her memoir. "In Becoming Sister Wives, we found out stuff about each other that we didn't know, and it was brutal. I knew Meri and Janelle had struggled, but I didn't know the details. I felt heartbroken reading that book." Kody shared a similar comment on camera, declaring he was not attracted to Christine "in any kind of physical sense." When the host repeated his statement, Kody said it was an "understatement." Christine stated in her memoir that she was devastated when Kody later informed her he only felt obligated to marry her because she was "polygamy royalty," referring to her and her family's polygamous relationships in multiple generations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram David Woolley and Christine Brown wed on October 7, 2023.

During their second date, Christine's husband, David Woolley, revealed he watched Sister Wives and already knew about her previous relationship. At the time, he also expressed how he did not like the way Kody treated Christine and the other women. "He says he realized that day that out of all the guys in the world, he might be the only one who could understand my experience because his sisters had lived polygamy, and he paid attention," Christine wrote in her memoir. "They talked to him about their heartache, and he listened. 'I would be perfect for (Christine),' he told me later that he'd been thinking."

Article continues below advertisement

Christine Brown Opened Up About Garrison Brown's Death

Source: TLC/YouTube Garrison Brown died by suicide at the age of 25.