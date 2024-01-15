'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Snubs Robyn and Kody's Kids With Subtle Dig: 'All 13 of My Children Are Very Protective of Me'
Christine Brown made a casual dig at her estranged relationships with Robyn Brown and her kids in the second installment of her Sister Wives wedding special, which aired on Sunday, January 14.
During a confessional, the 52-year-old shared, "All thirteen of my kids are very protective of me."
Christine shares six children with her ex-husband, Kody Brown — Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely. Her sister wife and current bestie, Janelle, also welcomes six kids with the Brown family patriarch — Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah — and Meri has one child, Leon, with Kody.
Although Christine appeared to count Janelle and Meri's children as her own, she seemingly snubbed Robyn's kids from a prior marriage — Aurora, Breanna and Dayton, who the former polygamist adopted in 2015 — as well as their two biological kids together, Solomon and Ariella.
As OK! previously reported, Christine and David tied the knot in October 2023 surrounded by friends and family, including Janelle, her kids and Leon. However, Kody, Robyn and Meri did not receive invitations to their fall nuptials.
"I saw a wedding announcement at my sister’s house, so [it] was kind of curious to me that some of my family had been invited to the wedding," Kody told the cameras in part one of the wedding special.
The 54-year-old admitted he's "happy" for his ex and wished her the best for her wedding day, but some fans were left confused why Kody made an appearance in David and Christine's wedding episodes at all.
According to a source, the father-of-18 "had to be part of it because he knows it brings in money."
"Sister Wives is Kody's show. He's head of the family and in the beginning, he was head of the family's contract," a source spilled to a news outlet. "He was the one who initiated the show. It will forever be his show ... He's going to keep filming as long as he needs to. He's not going anywhere."
The source also noted Christine and Kody "are somewhat forced to remain in each other's lives since their TLC contracts in place to film another season."
The source spoke with The Sun about Kody's appearance on the wedding special.