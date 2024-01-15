'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Snubs Robyn and Kody's Kids With Subtle Dig: 'All 13 of My Children Are Very Protective of Me'

"Sister Wives is Kody's show. He's head of the family and in the beginning, he was head of the family's contract," a source spilled to a news outlet. "He was the one who initiated the show. It will forever be his show ... He's going to keep filming as long as he needs to. He's not going anywhere."

The source also noted Christine and Kody "are somewhat forced to remain in each other's lives since their TLC contracts in place to film another season."

