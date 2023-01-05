OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Kody Brown
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Confesses She 'Dislikes' Her Father Kody 'A Bit' While Rewatching The Show

sister wives gwendlyn brown dislikes kody rewatching showpp
Source: @gwendylnbrown/YouTube; mega
By:

Jan. 4 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Gwendlyn Brown is speaking her truth when it comes to her complicated feelings about her father, Kody, while rewatching Sister Wives from Season 1.

On the Friday, December 30, video shared to her Youtube channel, the 21-year-old confessed she didn't always like her dad's behavior on the hit TLC show.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives gwendlyn brown dislikes kody rewatching show
Source: @gwendylnbrown/YouTube

"It's very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad's sweet to me now," she revealed. "We had our differences in the past, but we're getting better and since we're not around each other as much, we can't be angry with each other as much."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR GWENDLYN BROWN PRAISES JANELLE FOR STANDING UP TO KODY: 'I LOVE HER GETTING CONFIDENT'

"But when I watch the episodes," she added, "I do tend to dislike him a little bit."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives meri brown regrets bringing robyn into family
Source: tlc

"I just have to remind myself that he's going through a difficult time and this is hard on everybody," she continued. "He's still my dad and he's still kind to me."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN CLAIMS ROBYN IS 'PLACATING' KODY BY ACTING LIKE HIS 'COUNSELOR' FOLLOWING RECENT SPLITS

This comes as the Brown family patriarch is struggling through not one, but three breakups. The father-of-18 ended Season 1 of the hit TLC series with four wives, but as of Season 17, he is currently only married — spiritually or legally — to his fourth wife, Robyn.

Article continues below advertisement
whats next for sister wives possible spinoff ideas
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Christine, 50, announced she had made the difficult decision to leave Kody after more than 25 years of marriage in November 2021, soon followed by Janelle, 53.

And while Meri, 51, had been eager to rekindle their rocky relationship, Kody made it clear that he no longer considered himself married to his first wife in the first installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special. He repeated the sentiment in part three, admitting their romance had always been difficult.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I married Meri and it was a hard relationship from the very beginning," Kody explained at the time. "We [were] bringing more people into a problem. I'm in an established relationship with somebody that I don't even get along with and then I bring somebody else in and then now it's triangulating."

Watch Sister Wives on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.