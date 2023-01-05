'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Confesses She 'Dislikes' Her Father Kody 'A Bit' While Rewatching The Show
Gwendlyn Brown is speaking her truth when it comes to her complicated feelings about her father, Kody, while rewatching Sister Wives from Season 1.
On the Friday, December 30, video shared to her Youtube channel, the 21-year-old confessed she didn't always like her dad's behavior on the hit TLC show.
"It's very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad's sweet to me now," she revealed. "We had our differences in the past, but we're getting better and since we're not around each other as much, we can't be angry with each other as much."
"But when I watch the episodes," she added, "I do tend to dislike him a little bit."
"I just have to remind myself that he's going through a difficult time and this is hard on everybody," she continued. "He's still my dad and he's still kind to me."
This comes as the Brown family patriarch is struggling through not one, but three breakups. The father-of-18 ended Season 1 of the hit TLC series with four wives, but as of Season 17, he is currently only married — spiritually or legally — to his fourth wife, Robyn.
As OK! previously reported, Christine, 50, announced she had made the difficult decision to leave Kody after more than 25 years of marriage in November 2021, soon followed by Janelle, 53.
And while Meri, 51, had been eager to rekindle their rocky relationship, Kody made it clear that he no longer considered himself married to his first wife in the first installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special. He repeated the sentiment in part three, admitting their romance had always been difficult.
"I married Meri and it was a hard relationship from the very beginning," Kody explained at the time. "We [were] bringing more people into a problem. I'm in an established relationship with somebody that I don't even get along with and then I bring somebody else in and then now it's triangulating."
