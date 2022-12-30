OK Magazine
How 'Sister Wives' Stars Meri, Christine & Janelle Brown Could Earn Millions Following Kody Split

sister wives guest star nathanael richards wives both leave himpp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 29 2022, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Kody Brown's former wives could be seeing a huge pay bump after their respective splits from the Brown family patriarch.

Christine, 50, first announced she was leaving the TLC star in November 2021, quickly followed by Janelle, 53. In the first installment of Sister Wives: One on One, Kody also admitted that he no longer considered himself married to his first wife, Meri, 51. This leaves the father-of-18 only currently in a relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn, 44.

sister wives group
Source: mega

As it stands, it's estimated that Kody is worth a whopping $800,000, with the newly single sister wives worth roughly $400,000, per Celebrity Net Worth.

SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN CLAIMS KODY FOUND HER 'UNATTRACTIVE' BECAUSE HE DIDN'T LIKE WHEN SHE 'VENTED' TO HIM

Now, according to PR expert David Johnson, the ladies are likely to see a spike in sponsorships, brand partnerships, sales and more, possibly earning them "anywhere between $800,000 to $2 million." He also noted that it's a "plus to be single" for health and fitness related ventures — a business both Janelle and Christine are involved in at the moment.

sister wives janelle brown squashes moving rumors coyote pass
Source: @christinebrown_sw/Instagram

"People can relate to [the Sister Wives] and especially people who are going through tough times," David added of their ability to successfully sell products to the public. "People who are going through separations and bad relationships relate to them."

TLC'S 'SISTER WIVES' WILL NOT END AFTER SEASON 17 DESPITE THREE OF KODY BROWN'S MARRIAGES CRUMBLING: SOURCE

And the recent separations might not be bad for Kody either when it comes to the future of the show. David revealed that despite Kody looking like the "bad guy" to viewers, "it's ratings gold."

sister wives fans think kody brown may marry new wives for money
Source: mega

"In reality TV you have the victim and the bad guy," he continued. "For Kody, he couldn't ask for anything more. People are talking about him."

"Everyone's waiting to see how he's going to respond as far as the future of the show and as far as his career," he noted. "It's all a major win for him. More people are going to be tuning in to see what he says and what happens next."

Source: OK!

David spoke with The Sun on the television personalities' earning abilities.

