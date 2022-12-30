How 'Sister Wives' Stars Meri, Christine & Janelle Brown Could Earn Millions Following Kody Split

Kody Brown's former wives could be seeing a huge pay bump after their respective splits from the Brown family patriarch.

Christine, 50, first announced she was leaving the TLC star in November 2021, quickly followed by Janelle, 53. In the first installment of Sister Wives: One on One, Kody also admitted that he no longer considered himself married to his first wife, Meri, 51. This leaves the father-of-18 only currently in a relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn, 44.